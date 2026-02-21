Loading The Cannon: A Look At How CBJ Defensive & Goalie Prospects Are Doing

NeutralZone.com Scouting Report - Strahl has a calm composure in the crease centered around a solid technical base and powerful movement. The power to his movement keeps him ahead of plays and allows him to make saves with ease and drop into pucks, centering his body. Rebound and body control was exceptional but a few times in this game, some pucks were released off him for second chance opportunities which ultimately resulted in the first goal against. At 6’3′ tall, Strahl can effectively see over and through screens from a relaxed stance, as well as seal the ice and all holes while in and around his posts. This compact play enables his power and precision in movement. His head frequently scans the zone for players and threats.