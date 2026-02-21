Loading The Cannon: A Look At How CBJ Defensive & Goalie Prospects Are Doing

The Columbus Blue Jackets have stocked the prospect cupboard over the past few drafts. Let's take a look at how the Goaltenders and Defensemen are doing through February 21st, 2026.
Defense
Nikolai Makarov - 22 years Old - Drafted in 2021
Andrew Strathmann - 20 Years Old - Drafted in 2023
Tanner Henricks - 19 Years Old - Drafted in 2024 - Missed Time Due To Injury
Luke Ashton - 20 Years Old - Drafted in 2024
Charlie Elick - 19 Years Old - Drafted in 2024
Dobber Prospects Scouting Report - Elick is a prototypical defensive defenseman who has a long reach and a knack for breaking up plays. He is able to throw the body, block shots and move the puck out of the zone and kick off the offense. As such, he won’t be in a position to provide much offensive category coverage, but hits, shots, blocks and a decent complement of penalty minutes.
Jackson Smith - 18 Years Old - Drafted in 2025
Malte Vass - 18 Years Old - Drafted in 2025
Victor Hedin Raftheim - 18 Years Old - Drafted in 2025
Goaltenders
Sergei Ivanov - 21 Years Old - Drafted in 2022
Dobber Prospects Scouting Report - His most significant question marks were size and nationality, as he is Russian and stands at just 5-11. However, he is very athletic and quick along the ice, covering the ground he can’t physically reach. His stats have been growing more and more impressive since being drafted, and he had a big coming-out this year.
Melvin Strahl - 20 Years Old - Drafted in 2023
NeutralZone.com Scouting Report - Strahl has a calm composure in the crease centered around a solid technical base and powerful movement. The power to his movement keeps him ahead of plays and allows him to make saves with ease and drop into pucks, centering his body. Rebound and body control was exceptional but a few times in this game, some pucks were released off him for second chance opportunities which ultimately resulted in the first goal against. At 6’3′ tall, Strahl can effectively see over and through screens from a relaxed stance, as well as seal the ice and all holes while in and around his posts. This compact play enables his power and precision in movement. His head frequently scans the zone for players and threats.
Evan Gardner - 19 Years Old - Drafted in 2024
Pyotr Andreyanov - 18 Years Old - Drafted in 2025
Next Up For Zach Werenski - February 22 - Gold Medal Game vs. Canada - 8:10 a.m. Eastern.
Next Up For Columbus- The Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Boston Bruins on February 26th at 7 p.m.
Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage.
