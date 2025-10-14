Pre-Game Notes: Game 3, Stars Take on Division Rival in Home Opener

The long awaited home opener is finally here for the Dallas Stars. A shortened off-season has come and gone and the Stars already checked off their first road trip of the season, claiming four of four points.

Oddly enough, the Stars had to face the two teams they sent home in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season to kick off the 2025-26 season, the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. And if the last couple seasons were any indicator, the points that were up for grabs were more meaningful than they appeared as Game one and two of the season.

After a couple days off, the Stars are taking on the Minnesota Wild, who are 2-1-0 thus far. The Wild will be on their second night of a back-to-back after playing the LA Kings. Minnesota was up 3-0 in the first period before allowing the Kings to get back into the game. Adrian Kempe tied it up with 44 seconds left in the third period. The Wild would ultimately win in a shoot out, but the Stars will be facing a tired team, nonetheless. However, Jake Oettinger's record against the Wild is 7-0-3 with a .922% save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.21.

The Stars last game also went to a shoot out, where Mikko Rantanen was able to win the game against his former team. Both games against the Avalanche and the Jets ended in a 5-4 win. The Stars will need to tighten up their defensive game moving forward.

The Kings faced Jesper Wallstedt, indicating the Stars will face Filip Gustavsson. The only lineup change for the Stars is Alexander Petrovic for Ilya Lyubushkin. In a press conference this morning, head coach Glen Gulutzan stated that the swap for the defensemen was not due to performance by Lyubushkin. Gulutzan has been open about not wanting players to sit out very long, so the swap to get the seventh defenseman in the lineup should not be surprising.

The Stars are one of three teams left that are undefeated.

Puck drop is at 8:30 CST and can be watched on Victory+ or ESPN.

