Players Fighting for Roster Spots in Pre-season game in Colorado

The Dallas Stars are 3-0 in the pre-season and are heading to Ball Arena to take on the Colorado Avalanche. There are only three pre-season games left, two against the Avalanche and one more against the St Louis Blues before the regular season starts.

The Stars played a veteran heavy lineup against Minnesota on Thursday night with their young prospects with some roster players making their pre-season debut. Dallas saw goals from Wyatt Johnston, Mavrik Bourque, Justin Hryckowian and Vladislav Kolyachonok had an empty net goal.

Tonight in Colorado will be another young roster with players who will be playing in their first pre-season game and those who are fighting for an NHL roster spot.

The roster will have the following players:

Before the pre-game skate, head coach Glen Gulutzan, advised that Kole Lind would be slotting in instead of Emil Hemming.

Players to keep an eye on for tonight's game against Colorado are Hryckowian, Kolyachonok, Trey Taylor, Adam Erne and Arttu Hyry. Erne joined the Stars on a professional try out and has played in every pre-season game. The 30 year-old tallied an assist in the first game. He has not played since the 2023-24 season.

Hryckowian played in five NHL games for the Stars last season and is likely to have a spot etched into the roster for the opening week of the regular season due to Jamie Benn sustaining a collapsed lung and missing about a month of time.

Puck drop is at 6pm CST in Denver at Ball Arena.

