    Ex-Dallas Stars Forward Signs Try-Out With New Jersey Devils

    Jacob Titus
    Sep 8, 2025
    Sep 8, 2025

    Suiting up in 864 NHL games, spanning 13 years and three teams, Luke Glendening has had quite the NHL career already. He'll look to extend all three of those metrics as he's signed a try-out with the New Jersey Devils for the 2025-26 season.

    Glendening, 36, amassed seven points (4+3) through 77 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season, before notching two more points (1+1) over five playoff games.

    The Grand Rapids, MI native suited up for the Stars for two seasons between 2021-2023, picking up 22 points (12+10) over 152 games.

    Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

    He joins Adam Scheel as the other Ex-Stars player to join the Devils on a try-out.

