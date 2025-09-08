Ex-Dallas Stars Forward Signs Try-Out With New Jersey Devils

Suiting up in 864 NHL games, spanning 13 years and three teams, Luke Glendening has had quite the NHL career already. He'll look to extend all three of those metrics as he's signed a try-out with the New Jersey Devils for the 2025-26 season.

Glendening, 36, amassed seven points (4+3) through 77 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season, before notching two more points (1+1) over five playoff games.

The Grand Rapids, MI native suited up for the Stars for two seasons between 2021-2023, picking up 22 points (12+10) over 152 games.

He joins Adam Scheel as the other Ex-Stars player to join the Devils on a try-out.

