Ex-Dallas Stars Goalie Signs Try-Out With New Jersey Devils

Over the past several years, the Dallas Stars have put an emphasis on signing undrafted free agents, including between the pipes. Names like Landon Bow, Matt Murray and most recently prospect Ben Kraws are just some of the undrafted goaltenders the Stars signed to their system over the past decade.

Another one of these players is Adam Scheel, who signed with the Stars from the University of North Dakota in 2021. Scheel then went on to play parts of three seasons with the Stars organization, suiting up in an NHL game albeit as a backup before testing the free agent market once again.

Well, now in 2025, the former Stars goaltender has landed himself a professional try-out with the New Jersey Devils.

Scheel, 26, had a .904 save percentage through 14 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles last season and an .884 save percentage over 19 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Stars Goaltender Praised By Jennings Winner, Included On NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies List

Report: Dallas Stars Targeting Physical Forward, Wanted Columbus Forward Olivier

Stars Goalie is One Game Away from History

From The Archive: The Stars Realign

Roster Set for Stars Prospect Games in Frisco