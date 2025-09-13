From The Archive: Teen Terriers And Big Jake

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Way before Jake Oettinger became the star goaltender for the Dallas Stars, Jake Oettinger led the pack for the Boston University Terriers of the NCAA.

Subscribe now to view the full THN Archives here

Also, go to thn.com/free to subscribe.

TEEN TERRIERS AND BIG JAKE - Nov 21, 2016 - By Ryan Kennedy

For some, high school is the best time of their lives. Jake Oettinger is already feeling a pang of regret in that regard, but based on his future, he can justify the decisions he made this early in life.

Oettinger, a true freshman goalie with Boston University, started off in the Minnesota high school ranks at 14, playing for the potent Lakeville North Panthers in the suburbs of Minneapolis. He helped the Panthers to the state final in 2014, but the U.S. National Team Development Program came calling and he was off to Michigan the following two seasons. “I look back now and wish I would’ve known that was my only season with Lakeville North,” Oettinger said. “Those guys are still my best friends and playing with them was special, but something I took it for granted a bit. Playing in the state tournament is one of my favorite hockey memories.”

As good as it was in 2014, Lakeville North was even better the next year, going undefeated and winning it all. Oettinger followed the team remotely and was stoked his replacement, Ryan Edquist (now at Boston College), took care of the crease. And while being a part of that state title would have been cool, Oettinger has a consolation prize. His work with the NTDP fasttracked him to Boston U., where he became the starter at 17 (he turns 18 Dec. 18). At 6-foot-4, he has ideal NHL size and instilled great confidence in his Team USA mates. “He’s a tremendous athlete,” said Boston Bruins defense prospect Ryan Lindgren. “Both him and (Toronto pick) Joe Woll were huge for us at the NTDP; we never had goalie problems. He’s going to do great things at BU”

Scouts are just as bullish on Oettinger, calling him one of the best for the 2017 NHL draft. Visualization is a big part of his preparation, as Oettinger goes into every game picturing simple shots him from the outside. In his head, he tracks them to the net and that puts him at ease when it’s time to stop actual rubber. He’s also nourishing a skill often neglected by netminders. “Every goalie in the NHL, with maybe the exception of Carey Price, could become a better skater,” Oettinger said. “If you’re on your feet as long as you possibly can be, you give yourself a better chance to make a save. That’s what I’m working on. That, and tracking the puck.”

The Terriers are laden with elite prospects, counting four 2016 first-rounders – Clayton Keller (seventh), Charlie McAvoy (14th), Dante Fabbro (17th) and Kieffer Bellows (19th) – plus several second- and third-rounders from the past three drafts. But landing Oettinger in net may be key to overall success.

Having an opportunity to attend a school such as Boston University was one of the reasons Oettinger went to the NTDP in the first place, and now he’s getting a chance to live in the city and play for the coaches he believes in. He may have missed out on a perfect season in Lakeville, but an NCAA title in the next couple years would salve the wounds.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Season Ticket Sell Out in Dallas

Dallas Stars Sign Adam Erne To Professional Try-Out

Dallas Stars Forward Could Get Second Chance

Stars Goalie is One Game Away from History

From The Archive: The Stars Realign