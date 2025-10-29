Stars Win Defensive Battle Against Capitals

It was an unusual scoreline Tuesday for two teams with a lot of goal-scoring firepower, and the Dallas Stars extended their win streak to three with a 1-0 shutout of the Washington Capitals.

The Stars have been dealing with injuries from before the start of the season, but Tuesday's game was the worst it has been all season. While still missing captain Jamie Benn, Dallas was also without their top two centers in Roope Hintz and Matt Duchene. Oskar Back was out of the lineup after only one game back from another injury - having scored in Sunday's game in Nashville.

Tyler Seguin scored the lone goal on the power play at the beginning of the second period. It was a pass that actually went in off of Capitals defenseman Martin Fehrvary, and one of the few shots that Dallas took in the second period. The Capitals controlled play and the Stars couldn't get a shot on net for the last 14 minutes of the second.

The first period was much more even, although defensive, and both goaltenders made good saves to keep the game scoreless. The Stars penalty kill excelled throughout the game and kept Alexander Ovechkin one goal away from the 900-goal mark.

In the third period, Washington came close, once again hitting the post, but the Stars held steady and hung on for the win. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves and helped a team that needed to focus on their defense to make up for the offense missing come out with a victory.

For the Stars to win three in a row with the difficulties on the injury front, it is a big boost after losing four in a row and a testament to their will to stay focused on new coach Glen Gulutzan's philosophies.

Now, Dallas goes on a tough road trip to Florida to battle the Lightning Thursday and the equally as beat-up Panthers on Saturday.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Stars Send Forward to OHL

Star Defenseman Inks Massive Extension

Stars Snap Winless Streak, Defeat Hurricanes

Signs for Concern in Stars Loss to Blue Jackets

Follow Taylor on Twitter: @THN_taylor

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.