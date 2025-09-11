Training Camp Roster Set for Stars

The Dallas Stars released their roster Wednesday for the upcoming training camp weekend held in Frisco.

It's already starting to get close to that time where teams will begin preseason, and most athletes are back in their home cities to train and prepare for the upcoming camps.

For Dallas, their camp will be held at the team headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, something that has become routine the past few years. The Stars have also held camp in Fort Worth and more recently in Cedar Park, the home of the AHL Texas Stars. They also held a one-off at the home of their ECHL affiliate in Boise, Idaho.

This is a rare year where the entire roster seems to be pretty set for the upcoming regular season, but it's still provides a chance for the young players to make an impression. Even if it isn't for the opening day roster, injuries happen and players that made the best impressions in training camp will usually be the first call-ups.

Training camp is set to begin on Thursday Sept. 18 and run through Saturday. At the end of camp, the stars will play their first preseason game against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 20. Usually, the team has a couple of days after the end of camp before the first preseason game, so it will be interesting to see the roster decisions made for that first game.

At the end of the day, hockey season is fast approaching and games will start meeting something in less than a month now.

