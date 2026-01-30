3 Defensemen The Red Wings Could Add Ahead Of Trade Deadline

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Detroit Red Wings have clear trade priorities as they approach the Olympic trade freeze and the March 6 trade deadline. Reports indicate that GM Steve Yzerman is focused on acquiring a second-line center and a top-four defenseman. With multiple players available at both positions, it will be interesting to see which direction Detroit ultimately takes.
On Friday, we highlighted three potential options for the Red Wings at second-line center, including some surprising names. This time, we turn our attention to the defensive side of the roster and examine several options Detroit could explore.
Similar to the approach with centers, the team could target veteran players with little contract term to provide short-term help without blocking the development of prospects. Alternatively, they could pursue players with longer contracts, which aligns with Yzerman’s preference and could give Detroit a meaningful asset for years to come.
With that in mind, we have identified several potential targets across these approaches and narrowed the list to three players who present compelling cases in terms of expected cost, age, and potential impact for the Red Wings.
St. Louis has struggled this season, and many expect the Blues to be sellers at the trade deadline. One of their most valuable assets likely to be on the market is 33-year-old defenseman Justin Faulk. A Minnesota native, Faulk has played over 1,000 NHL games and has been an unexpectedly strong offensive contributor this season, recording 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 54 games.
Faulk is the oldest defender among the candidates but also the most experienced as a top-four defenseman, consistently playing 22 to 24 minutes per game in all but one of his 15 NHL seasons. He is a three-time All-Star with Stanley Cup experience and still has plenty to offer, making him an attractive option for a Red Wings team seeking a veteran presence who can contribute offensively.
While he carries a $6.5 million cap hit with two years remaining on his contract, acquiring Faulk could be a bold move that strengthens the Red Wings’ defensive depth.
He could pair effectively with Albert Johansson on the bottom pairing, adding stability while allowing Jacob Bernard-Docker to move into a seventh-defenseman role and fill in on either side when needed, as he recently did for the injured Simon Edvinsson on the top pairing. Faulk’s offensive ability could also provide an additional scoring threat on the ice, potentially boosting the team’s overall attack.
The pending restricted free agent from New York would likely require the biggest investment of any player on this list but could also have the most impact. The 24-year-old Saskatchewan native has shown flashes as a solid defensive defenseman for the Rangers in recent years.
However, the transition to the system and structure under newly hired coach Mike Sullivan has not suited Schneider’s style of play. Many believe that if given the opportunity with a new team, the former 19th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft could return to form as a reliable defender.
Still very young, Schneider has the potential to develop into an effective top-four defenseman for years to come. Being a restricted free agent under team control this summer means any team pursuing him will need to impress Chris Drury and New York’s management.
Detroit is one of the few teams with the draft picks, prospects, and assets to make a trade for Schneider feasible, though it will ultimately depend on whether they feel a deal offers enough value.
The Winnipeg Jets are in the midst of one of the most dramatic single-season turnarounds in NHL history, though not in the way you might expect. Unlike the football example of Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers, the Jets went from Stanley Cup contenders and Presidents’ Trophy winners last season to one of the league’s worst teams this year.
One of the few bright spots has been pending free agent Logan Stanley, a former 18th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. While he might not fit into the Red Wings’ top-four, Stanley could be a solid addition to the bottom pairing.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Friday that the Red Wings and Jets have a match in potential trade discussions. While Friedman did not confirm which player has been the focus, he speculated it could be either Stanley or veteran Luke Schenn.
At 27, Stanley is the younger and longer-term option compared to 36-year-old Schenn. This season, Stanley is enjoying a career year with eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 52 games, mainly on the bottom pairing.
Standing six-foot-seven, Stanley would give Detroit a second towering presence on defense alongside Simon Edvinsson. He likely will not cost much unless a bidding war develops. Adding him would provide valuable depth and could allow the Red Wings to bring him back if he proves to be a solid fit at an agreeable number for both sides.
