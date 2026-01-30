3 Potential Trade Targets For Red Wings Second Center Need

The Detroit Red Wings’ trade priorities recently came into focus after TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the team is actively searching for a second-line center and a top-four defenseman. With a number of players available at both positions, it will be fascinating to see which path Detroit ultimately chooses.
Detroit could pursue veteran options at each spot, allowing them to part with fewer assets, add short-term help, and avoid blocking future prospects from reaching the NHL. Alternatively, they could package those prospects in a blockbuster deal to land a long-term solution capable of anchoring the second-line center role for years to come.
With that in mind, we’ve identified several potential targets GM Steve Yzerman could explore, breaking down the expected cost, age, and potential impact each player could bring to Detroit.
Recent reports indicate that Nazem Kadri has informed the Calgary Flames he would be open to a trade. The 35-year-old center has often been a driving force on an inconsistent Flames roster, and when deployed full-time in a top-six role, he has consistently delivered. Kadri has settled in as a reliable 60 to 70 point producer with upside that can still reach the 80 point range.
While he is significantly older than many of the other options on the market, Kadri fits the profile of a short-term second-line center Detroit could target. He is a player who can contribute immediately without blocking the path for future prospects and would provide steady production for the next two to three seasons.
Kadri has three years remaining on his contract after this season, carrying a $7 million cap hit. While the rising salary cap may soften that number over time, declining production in later years could still make the deal difficult to justify. As a result, Calgary would likely need to retain salary, or Detroit could look to expand the deal beyond Kadri alone.
With the Red Wings also seeking defensive depth, defenseman Zach Whitecloud stands out as a logical add-on. Acquired by the Flames in the Rasmus Andersson deal, Whitecloud has begun to draw interest around the league. The 29-year-old carries a very team-friendly $2.75 million cap hit for the next three seasons and profiles as a dependable top-four option.
Since joining Calgary, Whitecloud has been logging heavy minutes, averaging between 23 and 25 per game through his first five contests. During that stretch, he has been on the ice for two goals for and three against while recording an assist. Including Whitecloud in a larger Kadri deal would allow Detroit to address two major needs at once and eliminate the need for a secondary move.
Insiders have reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets are receiving significant interest in Charlie Coyle, and for good reason. The 33-year-old veteran center has been a steady presence for 16 NHL seasons, experiencing both highs and lows throughout his career. Coyle established himself as a consistent 45 to 60 point producer during his final seasons with the Boston Bruins before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche.
Now in his first season with Columbus, Coyle has begun to rediscover his form. He has recorded 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 52 games and is on pace to surpass the 55 point mark for just the third time in his career. That level of production could draw strong interest from teams that view him as a legitimate second-line center option.
Unlike a potential Nazem Kadri deal, Coyle is unlikely to be packaged with a defenseman. However, he is slightly younger and is a pending unrestricted free agent carrying a $5.25 million cap hit. That status could make him a riskier but lower cost acquisition, as he could choose to test free agency this July.
At the right price point, Coyle could provide Detroit with a longer-term solution negotiated directly with both the player and the team, making him a meaningful addition for years to come.
The primary concern would be avoiding a repeat of the Andrew Copp or J.T. Compher situations, where value and role become misaligned. However, by controlling the terms of Coyle’s next contract, the Red Wings may be able to mitigate that risk.
The biggest and most high-profile option on the board is an obvious one in St. Louis Blues star center Robert Thomas. At just 26 years old, Thomas has firmly established himself as one of the league’s top young centers, producing consistently in the 75 to 80 point range while posting strong two-way numbers and handling heavy minutes on a largely underwhelming Blues roster.
Selected 20th overall by St. Louis in the 2017 NHL Draft, Thomas has not only met expectations but exceeded them. If the Blues were to move him, it would require a significant return. Acquiring a young, near point-per-game center would be extremely costly, but it also represents the clearest path for Detroit to add a true impact player capable of accelerating the team’s push toward contention. It would easily be the most expensive option on this list.
There is also the possibility of St. Louis including a defenseman in a larger deal, as the Blues have explored moving veteran blueliner Justin Faulk. The 33-year-old defenseman brings extensive top-four experience and could serve as a stabilizing presence in a young Red Wings locker room, similar to the role Ben Chiarot has grown into.
A package featuring both Thomas and Faulk would undoubtedly cost Detroit a combination of high draft picks and top prospects. However, among NHL teams, the Red Wings are one of the few organizations with the assets to construct a deal that St. Louis would seriously consider. The remaining question is whether Detroit is willing to be aggressive enough to pull the trigger on a move of this magnitude.
