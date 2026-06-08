Dylan Larkin Reveals His Three Preferred Trade Destinations

Detroit’s captain targets a fresh start with three specific contenders, prioritizing championship rosters and familiar teammates as tension with the Red Wings front office reaches a breaking point.
The noise around Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings is growing louder, and the picture is starting to sharpen.
Detroit Free Press journalist Helene St. James reported Monday morning that Larkin has submitted a list of three preferred trade destinations to the Red Wings organization, giving the league its clearest indication yet of where the longtime Detroit captain wants to play next.
The three teams Larkin has identified are the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, all of whom had already surfaced as rumored candidates in recent weeks.
In Minnesota, Larkin would join Quinn Hughes. In Vegas, he would team up with Jack Eichel on a Golden Knights squad built to win. In Florida, he would land with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and reunite with Team USA teammate Matthew Tkachuk, a player Larkin has grown close with and won alongside at the international level.
That last point appears to carry real weight as the common thread running through all three destinations is not only contention, but a championship-caliber roster and at least one teammate he already knows and trusts.
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The backdrop to this situation is well-documented at this point as reports have indicated that the relationship between Larkin and general manager Steve Yzerman has become strained in recent years, a tension believed to have built gradually as Detroit missed the playoffs for a tenth consecutive season.
Larkin's public calls for the organization to be more aggressive in improving the roster are said to have contributed to the growing divide that ultimately led to his trade request.
Larkin, 29, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, setting a new personal best with 34 goals while adding 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games. It marked his fifth straight season producing at least 65 points. Beyond the numbers, Larkin remained Detroit's most complete forward, leading the team in even-strength ice time while also playing meaningful roles on both the power play and penalty kill.
He is a true number one center in the prime of his career. and that means any team hoping to acquire him will need to be prepared to pay a steep price. Now that Larkin's preferred destinations are finally known, front offices, fans and analysts can begin to seriously piece together what those return packages might look like and which of the three finalists is best positioned to get a deal done.
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