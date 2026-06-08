Red Wings Fans Poke Holes in Dylan Larkin's Three Preferred Trade Destinations

That reality makes any potential deal an incredibly complicated puzzle to solve, particularly when the player in question is Larkin. Coming off a career-best 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games, Larkin is in the prime of his career and coming off his fifth consecutive season producing at least 65 points. He leads Detroit in even-strength ice time and plays meaningful minutes on both the power play and penalty kill. He is a true number one center, and Steve Yzerman will not move him cheaply.