Is This The End Of The Road For Adam Henrique?

Less than three minutes into Game 1, Adam Henrique got tangled up in front of the net with one of his own teammates, went down, and didn't come back. The Edmonton Oilers won 4-3, and Dickinson and Kapanen were the story of the night.
After the game, Kris Knoblauch wasn't giving much away, but the tone said enough.
"It's going to be a big hole missing Rico," he said. "He's been so good on our special teams, and we're going to have to have some other guys step up if we are to lose him."
A big hole instead of day-to-day or a few games. For a player whose contract expires at the end of this playoff run, that's slightly concerning.
Henrique turns 36 in August. He signed a two-year, $6 million deal, $3 million annually, to stay in Edmonton after last season. That deal is now done, and depending on what the diagnostic news looks like, there's a real question about whether he plays another NHL game.
It's not just this injury; Henrique was already having a career-low season offensively, 15 points in 65 games before a two-month IR stint in January. Now this. He logged two minutes and 56 seconds in Game 1 before his night was over.
Nobody was expecting Henrique to score. His value has always been harder to measure. He's a faceoff guy, a penalty killer, and he brings the experience of countless playoff seasons under his belt. He was the only player in this series who played in the 2018 playoffs for Anaheim, the last time the Ducks were a playoff team. That's the kind of guy he is. He's been around, he knows the game, and he was ready for this.
His body just might not be anymore.
And that's not a knock on him, it's just the reality of what the game does to players over time. The cracks get wider, recoveries get longer, and at 36, with no offensive numbers to put in front of a team in free agency, Henrique's path back to the NHL runs almost entirely through how serious this injury turns out to be.
The market for a 36-year-old fourth-line centre who's spent two seasons bouncing on and off the IR list is a tough one, even under good circumstances.
Maybe he comes back in this series. Maybe the Oilers bring him back next year on another modest deal. None of that is off the table. But watching him leave the ice three minutes into Game 1, it was hard not to wonder if that was the last time we see him in an NHL playoff game.
A long, understated career that did a lot of the right things, and might have just reached its end.
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