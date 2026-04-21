Kapanen, Dickinson Bail Out Oilers In Game 1 Win Over Anaheim

It started well enough. Jason Dickinson, back in the lineup after missing the final three regular-season games with a lower-body injury, got behind defenseman Tyson Hinds, took a stretch pass from Jake Walman, and beat Dostal on a breakaway to make it 1-0 at 17:21 of the first. One minute later, Kapanen chopped at his own rebound in the low slot and batted it past a diving Dostal to make it 2-0. The Oilers outshot Anaheim 14-4 in the opening frame. It had all the makings of a comfortable night.