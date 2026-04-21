Next Man Up As Injury News Not Great Regarding Adam Henrique

Adam Henrique's playoff status is unclear after an early exit in Game 1. The Oilers will likely have to go next man up.
“We will find out tomorrow how long he will be out. We will miss him,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said when asked about the injury status of veteran forward Adam Henrique.
Henrique left the game early in the first period versus the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night and did not return. He collided with Kasperi Kapanen late in the period. It appears he will be out for more than one game, and the hope is that the issue is not long-term, although Knoblauch's comments suggest it could be.
The Oilers will miss Henrique both in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill. That was one of the Ducks' goals in Game 1, winning a draw on the power play, and they scored right after.
Josh Smanski is likely the next man up, and the hope is that he can handle the rigors of playoff hockey. He's played well in the regular season, but it will be a lot to ask of him to fill Henrique's shoes, especially with the stakes raised.