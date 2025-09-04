3 Simple Moves To Boost McDavid’s Confidence In Oilers’ Future

One of the narratives surrounding the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid's off-season contract drama is that McDavid might not be sold the team is a perennial contender. Whether that narrative is true or not, it's a fair question that any star, especially McDavid, would want an answer to as he determines his long-term future.

Are the Oilers not just good today, but will they be good over the next two or five years?

It's a difficult question to answer, if for no other reason than it's hard to know what the future holds. Players become available, others have injury issues or contract disputes that change the dynamic of the organization's opportunities.

At the same time, the Oilers can make moves to help the situation, assuming McDavid is worried about what's coming.

Get Younger

The Oilers took a different approach this summer, moving on from some of their older players and getting younger and faster. They should continue to trend in that direction.

Edmonton ranks as the second-oldest team in the NHL. Behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins, their average age is 31 years old, and this is after moving on from Corey Perry and Evander Kane.

One of the things Edmonton can do is try to move out age for potential. This includes trading Mattias Janmark (32), Adam Henrique (35), and eventually, Mattias Ekholm (35). This is not to suggest these players can't and won't be useful this season. Ultimately, a contending team that will compete in 2027 and beyond needs to distance itself -- or limit extensions to short-term deals -- on aging players.

Find a Win Under Contract Mid-Season

The Oilers have done a decent job identifying players that could help the team as a contender. Last season, the big win was Jake Walman. He came over at the trade deadline and still under contract. With a reasonable cap hit of $3.4 million, he's going to be useful asset this season. The Oilers need more of this.

It's one thing to trade for a valuable player, but if each addition is merely a rental, McDavid may not feel satisfied that the Oilers found anything beyond a quick fix.

If the Oilers are going to make an in-season move, adding a player with term that has productive years left to give may be big in McDavid's eyes. That could include players like Jared McCann (Seattle) or McKenzie Weegar (Calgary). There are other examples and there's nothing linking the Oilers to either player, but adding someone with term and a reasonable age and a cap hit that looks good as the cap rises is a win for the Oilers.

Ensure Rookie Success

One of the key things that needs to happen this season is for one of Isaac (Ike) Howard and Matt Savoie to excel. A big part of the Oilers' future depends on young prospects making an impact and producing alongside the veterans and elite stars.

If Howard and Savoie struggle during their transition to the NHL, the future looks bleak. If either jumps out of the gate, not only might McDavid feel like the future is already in the system, but Edmonton finding a way not to drop the ball on their contract negotiations (see Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway) is paramount.

Managing their minutes, putting them in positions to succeed, and not overwhelming them will be a big part of the upcoming season. That might mean McDavid taking one under his wing, but these are two players who can't slip through the cracks.

The Connor McDavid contract saga is quickly becoming the biggest storyline of the Edmonton Oilers ’ offseason — and potentially their entire 2025–26 campaign. What started as quiet optimism that a deal would be finalized by training camp has shifted into genuine concern as September gets underway and October looms.

Prove to McDavid That This Oilers Team Is A Team Of The Future

Ultimately, if the Oilers want to keep McDavid happy and committed to Edmonton for the long term, they need to show him this team isn't just a team for today, but one that's primed for future success.

That means continuing to get younger, making impactful in-season acquisitions with term, and ensuring prospects are available for NHL duty and can succeed at the pro level.

McDavid wants nothing more than to win. At the same time, he wants to win more than once, and he knows how difficult it is just to get a legitimate chance. Confidence in the team will grow when he sees a roster capable of competing now and prepared for the future—and that’s a message the Oilers must send loud and clear.

