Oilers To Formally Begin Process of Hiring Mike Babcock, NHL Clears Him For Return
Following a league investigation into his conduct, the veteran coach prepares for a high-stakes comeback in Edmonton as contract negotiations move toward an official announcement next week.
Well, it's unofficially official. The Edmonton Oilers will hire Mike Babcock as their next head coach.
News surfaced on Thursday that the National Hockey League today released the following statement regarding its investigation of Mike Babcock:
“The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith. Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League.”
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It's not what some fans wanted to hear, but it's the pivot the Oilers made with the leadership group in support of the decision. Despite the optics, the Oilers are getting their man.
Elliotte Friedman reports, "Now that the league has cleared Mike Babcock, word is the Oilers will formally begin the process of hiring him — contract negotiations, etc." He adds, "Assuming no snags, timeline appears to be early next week."
Essentially, the NHL did their investigation. They talked to the people they felt should share their input or wanted to be heard. They found things that didn't make Babcock look good, but nothing illegal, or unethical enough that they could or should stand in the way of his return.
"I personally think that Mike is one of the greatest coaches in this game. I have never had any issues, and none of my clients have had any issues with Babcock. He has coached many of my clients, example Pavel Datsyuk. My clients want to be pushed, they want to be coached, and my clients would love to win more than anything."
While the NHL found troubling accounts of Babcock's treatment of players, this take from Milstein might have been similar to many others the league spoke to.
Don't expect an announcement from the Oilers until the hiring is made official. At that point, the organization will likely release a statement, which might include an assistant joining Bacock's staff.
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