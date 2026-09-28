A Few Surprises Ahead Of The Home Opener

The Edmonton Oilers open their season against the Vancouver Canucks tomorrow, and the lineup might not look exactly how fans expected it to when training camp started.
A few weeks ago, Isaac Howard looked set to be in the top six, no one really cared who Owen Michaels was, and Devon Levi was behind Tristan Jarry and Frederik Andersen in the goaltending depth chart.
And well, preseason has changed a few things.
Michaels might be the biggest surprise after spending most of camp doing enough to keep himself around. He wasn't expected to seriously compete for a roster spot when camp started, but Mike Babcock has continued to notice him for the right reasons.
“Michaels is beyond smart. Skates elite. He's in all the good clips every night,” Babcock said. “I mean, it's not what we thought coming in; I can tell you that. But what are you going to do? They decide, not me.”
Jason Dickinson's injury means the Oilers need someone in the bottom six, possibly Michaels if he keeps his head down and works on the right things.
“He bought himself another day, and good for him,” Babcock said after the final preseason game against Calgary. “I mean, that's what we're doing here; we're trying to create depth and trying to find good players. He looks like he's a good player.”
So, could Michaels actually find himself in Edmonton's lineup tomorrow?
Who knows? Babcock hasn't said that yet, but Michaels has already taken this conversation much further than anyone expected. Babcock admitted he wasn't even on the radar when camp started, but Dickinson's unavailability gives Michaels somewhere to play if Edmonton decides he's earned another day. There's a difference between trying to create a spot for yourself that doesn't exist, and competing for one right in front of you.
Howard's situation has gone in another direction.
Everyone knew Howard was going to be an NHL player this season; it was more a matter of whether he would be in the top-six or not. Kasperi Kapanen took Howard's spot on the second line during Edmonton's final preseason game and stayed there.
“I thought Kappy was the best player in practice the day before, and he was being real good, and I didn't think his group was being real good,” Babcock said. “I just thought that it was a situation where he should play; it happened to be the right decision. He got on the ice, shot it in the net, and you think, ‘We're not putting him back.’”
Howard didn't have some terrible final preseason game that should suddenly change everyone's opinion of him. Nor did he do enough to keep Kapanen from taking his spot on the second line, and now there's a fair question about where Howard will play tomorrow night.
Levi had another good game against Calgary and needed to make some saves, as Edmonton gave up too much in front of him. Unfortunately for Levi, Babcock liked Jarry against Vancouver too.
“Tonight we gave way up too much. So (Levi) had to make some big saves, but he did. He's a confident kid,” Babcock said.
Levi probably has the biggest opportunity of his short career so far with Andersen injured, and he's used it pretty well. Does that include starting the home opener?
Maybe the other name fans should be watching on D is Shakir Mukhamadullin, who finished preseason playing the game Babcock would want from him.
“I liked him. He was big, he's long, and what I like about his game tonight... I've seen him in the past, watched him on video and he tried to be cute. He wasn't cute tonight,” Babcock said. “He just made the right play over and over and over again. And every time he's out there, he's still 6'5", which is kinda nice.”
Mukhamadullin has been competing with Ty Emberson and Spencer Stastney for a bottom pairing role on Edmonton's blue line. He keeps his game simple, uses his size and doesn't spend the night trying to do too much with the puck.
So, what does Edmonton's lineup actually look like tomorrow?
Howard could find himself outside the top six, Kapanen could stay where he finished Saturday, Michaels could get an opportunity nobody really had him pencilled in for when camp opened, Levi has done the best he can with the team in front of him, and Mukhamadullin probably earned himself some minutes tomorrow night.
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