One Preseason Game, Four Oilers Being Viewed Very Differently

Babcock said, "You gotta give Mike credit because he wasn't even on the radar at all, and then he keeps showing up in all the good clips. He wins these faceoffs, he tracks, he's in the right spot." He added that he started looking at Michaels' career and noticed he's never been the guy who led the league in scoring, but he was the captain of the team that won the national championship. He concluded that he must know how to play. "I thought he was good tonight."