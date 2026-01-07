Adam Henrique Injury Creates Unexpected Silver Lining On New Third Line

The Edmonton Oilers got a much-needed 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators, but in the process, lost one of their depth centers.

I asked head coach Kris Knoblauch following the game if there was a status update on Adam Henrique after the veteran forward left after only 2:26. “No official status, but he will be out for a little while,” Knoblauch responded.

Despite Henrique's struggles offensively of late, this isn't great news for the Oilers. The team likes having the versatile player at their disposal. Without him, the Oilers will have to bring someone back into the lineup, and it's either going to be Trent Frederic or Andrew Mangiapane (both of whom were healthy scratches).

The Silver Lining of the Henrique Injury

When Henrique went down, a make-shift line of Jack Roslovic, Ike Howard, and Matt Savoie became an interesting option for the Oilers. There was a lot to like. "In the offensive zone they had a lot of good chances," said Knoblauch. "In the second, immediately they almost had a really good chance, I think it was Howie [Howard] setting up Savy [Savoie], they probably had four or five on the night. They're good, we'll most likely keep those three together and see what they can build."

If the Oilers have found a third line that's dangerous, it would be a huge win. The team has been looking for a combination of players that would work, and arguably haven't found it all sesason.

The makings of a solid line are there. Roslovic is a great playmaker and a strong five-on-five player. Howard is a pure shooter and scorer. Savoie can play with speed and is a solid two-way rookie. Roslovic is the veteran on the line, who has dynamic skills. Playing him with two players who are also skilled, they could get the benefit of matching up against the opponent's weaker lines.

The fact that Knoblauch has already seen a lot he liked and is going to run with the trio in Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Can they turn a strong early showing into some real production? If so, an unfortunate situation with Henrique going down could lead to the Oilers answering one of their biggest questions.

