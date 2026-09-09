Alex Formenton Opens Up on Oilers Opportunity as GM Explains Signing Decision
Speedy forward Alex Formenton joins Edmonton following a crucial Hockey Canada reinstatement, as GM Stan Bowman defends the controversial signing aimed at boosting the team’s veteran depth.
"I'm very excited to be an Oiler and look forward to trying to make the most of this opportunity," said Alex Formenton as he spoke to the press on his first day with the team. After thanking the Katz family, Stan Bowman, and Jeff Jackson, along with the coaching staff, Formenton was as ready as he could be for a very curious Edmonton-based media on Thursday.
He didn't give direct answers to some fairly direct questions, but he talked about the process that led him to Edmonton and emphasized that he'll do his best to show he has no intention of wasting this chance he's been given.
The news of his signing -- a one-year, one-way deal worth $850K -- dropped just before today's on-ice session, so media scurried to the Downtown Community Arena to catch a glimpse of Formenton on the ice. A good dozen or so gathered to ask him questions after the session (an unusually long one) was over.
Upon first glance, Formenton looks fast. That was always his talent: being speedy. Before he was forced to leave the league, that's where most analysts believed he'd be able to carve out a solid NHL career. A few years later, whether that speed can translate into success at the NHL level remains to be seen.
Formenton has been out of the league for some time now. Following a very public trial in which he and other members of the 2018 Hockey Canada team were charged with sexual assault, it wasn't clear he'd ever get back to the NHL. He played the past three seasons playing in Switzerland with HC Ambri-Piotta.
As much as the Oilers might take some heat from fans for their decision to sign a forward who was acquitted of sexual assault charges, there will be some scrutiny over the fact Formenton wasn't necessarily a difference-maker overseas.
What makes the Oilers feel like he can get his game back?
"I think being away from the NHL for the past four seasons, I've been eager to get back, working hard to become the player I was and slash, taking a step forward. I'm going to do everything I can on and off the ice, in whatever role that I need to to help this organization."
Penalty killing and a depth forward role seem to be the most logical assigments early. He was skating with Trent Frederic and Mathieu Joseph at captains skates.
Clearly, the Oilers think there's something there. They could have signed any number of UFAs still out there on the market. Many might have been more obvious choices and come with less baggage. Management knew about the potential backlash.
According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Stan Bowman described the process behind signing Formenton. He noted that Hockey Canada's recent support for reinstatement was a factor.
“I think that played a big role for us in our decision-making. They were certainly the closest to this; they had the most information, so for them to single Alex out as the one deserving of reinstatement immediately, we did feel like that played a large role.”
They spoke with Formenton about it. The team, the coach, and management all came to mututal decision: this was a decision they were comfortable making, hoping the potential benefits would outweigh the risk.
“I’ve had a chance to have multiple conversations with Alex and go over lots of things…. We’ve reached the decision we think this is the right move to bring Alex in and help our group.”
Bowman added that Formenton is very determined to make a positive impact on and off the ice. "I know he has a heartfelt desire to make a good impression and we certainly hope that's the case."
As for why the Oilers did this from an on-ice perspective: "Yeah it really this kicked into gear when Matt Savoie sustained his injury and it became obvious that he was not going to be ready to start our season. You know, looking at our PK as an area that we think has to improve, Matt was one of the bright spots last year, but with him being unavailable we felt we needed to look around at our options."
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