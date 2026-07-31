Criticism of McDavid’s McKenna Comments May Have Missed the Mark
Sid Seixeiro’s attempt to challenge Connor McDavid over the pressures of the Toronto market backfired, ironically confirming the Oilers captain's assessment while exposing the media's volatile nature.
Toronto media personality Sid Seixeiro took aim at Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers after the Oilers' captain said that Gavin McKenna might "have his hands full" in Toronto.
McDavid was responding to a question about what he thinks of McKenna playing for the Maple Leafs. No. 97 admitted that he didn't know the youngster very well, nor has he watched his progression all that closely. What he did suggest was that he understood the pressure that comes with playing in the Toronto market, and then said that, from what he's seen, he felt like McKenna could handle it. If McKenna struggles, McDavid said the rookie would have a good support system there, specifically Auston Matthews.
For some reason, Seixeiro took offense.
"I am the last guy on earth who wants to rip on a player the caliber of Connor McDavid," started Seixeiro. Of course, that was just the intro to what was coming, kind of like when someone says, "No offense" before saying something offensive...
"But Connor McDavid doesn't have a clue what it's like playing in the city of Toronto at that level."
Let's ignore for a moment that, even if that were true, which it isn't, neither does Seixeiro. This isn't a person who can judge what McDavid knows or doesn't know when it comes to playing NHL games. The host has never played in the NHL. Seixeiro is not a former-Maple Leaf turned host. He's not Jeff O'Neill or Mike Johnson or any host of other personalities that got their media job because they were former NHLers with big personalities. Seixeiro is opinionated and watches a lot of hockey. That's about the total level of expertise he brings to the table.
In some ways, it's like readers who suggested I shouldn't have an opinion on what McDavid might be thinking as youngsters in the NHL blow past his salary with their new deals. I wasn't trying to pretend to know what McDavid might be thinking, but they're right; I don't know.
Seixeiro went on to compare the tough hockey markets of Edmonton and Toronto, suggesting that while Edmonton is tough, it's a "very consistent" tough. "...a six to a seven, all the time." He continued, in Toronto, when the team is mediocre to good, the players are often left alone. It's when things are bad that the media tries to chew up the players and spit them out. "When things go bad here, though, it goes from a four to an eleven."
Seixeiro contended that Toronto is a great city; they treat you like gold here, and even if you're a middle team, they leave you alone. "It's a level of criticism Edmonton has no clue about... none," he added.
Of course, we know that's not true. And he essentially proved McDavid was correct in his assessment.
While blasting McDavid for his opinion, Seixeiro essentially admitted that if McKenna struggles or the Maple Leafs don't do well, the media will be all over the team and the No. 1 overall pick. Isn't that what McDavid essentially said? So too, in any market, if a player or team is performing well, the media isn't firing off questions about what's wrong or why they're struggling. There would be no point.
All Seixeiro did was contradict himself. While trying to defend Toronto from what he took as a slight by McDavid, he essentially blasted Toronto for being incredibly hard on the team when it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.
And yes, McDavid has a pretty good idea of what it's like to play in a market that lives, eats, and breathes hockey. He's played in Edmonton—a city with an incredible legacy of winning—and in the Stanley Cup Final twice. He's played in Toronto as an opponent. He's played for Team Canada at the international level. If there's a big game with important stakes attached, McDavid has played in it.
Perhaps he knows better than anyone what pressure feels like from the media. McDavid has probably had conversations with someone like Auston Matthews, too. There's a pretty good chance they've compared stories.
Fans reacted to Seixeiro's take and were universally opposed. "I’m no McDavid fan, but I agree with him 100% on this. I’m sure guys around the league (ahem, Marner) talk about their market(s). One bad game and Leafs fans will chew McKenna up like a pack of rabid dogs on a bone," said one fan. Another wrote, "Toronto is where you go to get eaten up by the media and fans. Poor guy." Another added, "I'm not really sure how saying Toronto goes from 4 to 11 in media intensity disproves anything McDavid said. If anything I think you're kind of agreeing with him? I'm confused."
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