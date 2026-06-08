Players Are On Board As Babcock To Oilers Is Real, Just Waiting for Approval

Daryl Katz and Edmonton’s leadership group have reportedly approved a stunning pursuit of Mike Babcock, signaling a high-stakes coaching gamble as the team awaits league clearance.
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly seeking the OK from the NHLPA and the league to potentially hire Mike Babcock as their next head coach. The deal isn't done and the decision might not have been made, but the process is farther along than most had thought.
Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer said on Monday's show, "From ownership, to management, to the players, [Mike Babcock] is the selection for the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club."
Babcock reportedly spoke to Oilers' owner Darryl Katz, as well as members of the Oilers leadership group.
"It’s real. They are considering it. According to several sources, Babcock has spoken directly with owner Daryl Katz. "
He adds:
"According to those same sources, Babcock has met with or spoken to several members of the team’s leadership group. Whatever happened in those meeting(s) was enough to get the players on board with the idea."
It's unclear how long it will take for the Oilers to get word back from the NHLPA and the NHL about whether this decision would face any blowback or hurdles not of the public relations kind. That latter part doesn't seem to bother the Oilers, who have become known for making decisions that aren't universally loved.
Once the go-ahead is given, if it is, an announcement could soon follow.
As for how temporary a hire this would be, it's hard to imagine they give Babcock more than one year. This may be the stop-gap solution while the Oilers wait for Bruce Cassidy to be free and clear to interview and sign wherever he would like.
Then again, who knows what the Oilers are thinking? Few saw Babcock as a realistic pivot.