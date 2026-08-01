Bakersfield Condors And The Prospect Pipeline

But "set" on July 31 and "set" on opening night have never meant the same thing in this league, and the Edmonton Oilers, along with every other team, know this. Injuries happen. Slumps happen. Somebody in the top nine takes a bad step in October and suddenly the guy in Bakersfield isn't a prospect anymore, he's the answer. So while the NHL group looks locked in on paper, the real offseason story is one level down in the AHL: who's actually close enough to matter this year, and who's still doing the work.