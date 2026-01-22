Before It's Too Late, The Oilers Have To Deliver Like Real Contenders

Not to have won three games in a row this season is an odd stat. Not surprisingly, it's a bit of a hurdle that fans and the media are focused on. But that hiccup is a small part of a much bigger problem: the Edmonton Oilers want to be contenders, but they won't truly become one until they can grasp their own game and deliver their best consistently.
Tuesday's loss to the New Jersey Devils was another example of how this 2025-26 version of the Oilers is pretending more than they're contending. 40 minutes of completely uninspired hockey defined that game, but was somewhat overlooked by a final 20-minute push that could have resulted in a win. If not for goaltender Jake Allen, the Oilers might have stolen one.
The problem is, and as this weird three-game statistic demonstrates, the Oilers lack the ability to play inspirational hockey and the intestinal fortitude to play their best for consistent stretches. It's a real concern that will quickly expose Edmonton when they play teams like Colorado, Dallas, Vegas, or Minnesota.
"We just kind of thought it was going to be easy, " said head coach Kris Knoblauch after the 2-1 loss against the Devils. "Once we dug in in the third period and showed some urgency, nothing fancy, we didn't draw up any plays, it was just a lot faster, a lot quicker, and we won some more battles and got more scoring chances."
When asked if that was frustrating as a coach of a clearly talented team, he responded, "We want to get some momentum and win some games in a row. That's how you climb up the standings."
"I like the fact we respond well after losses; we've got a good record after losses, but if we're going to be a really good team and move up the standings, we're going to need to be able to win consecutive games, more than two."
Knoblauch was pushed again and asked if there was a particular reason the team seemed unable to grab the bull by the horns and take control of their game for consistent stretches. He said, "I don't think I have an answer for that."
Knoblauch is aware that the Oilers have been on the losing end of some of their best games of the season (against the Islanders and Wild) and said the losses could be attributed to several factors. "There are other times we just didn't show up to play in games early or at all... Tonight, the first two periods, we didn't show up." He didn't think there was a pattern or a reason, "But it's definitely frustrating."
Again, it's not about being unable to win three games in a row. Frankly, if and when they do, no one will remember it or care that it was ever a blip on their radar. What is important is that the Oilers have a pathway to winning three, then four, then five or more. They need a stretch of wins to feel good about their game and be positive that they can compete with the best of the best in the NHL, all of whom have put together those kinds of runs this season. Right now, they're miles away from that level.
The biggest issue seems to be a level of urgency. Whether it's the fact that the Oilers have learned over several seasons that the big tests come at the end of the season, it's almost as though they're pacing themselves, and the Oilers have a switch that just hasn't flipped yet.
The only concern becomes when it is too late.
Edmonton might not be at risk of missing the playoffs, but if they can't collectively string together a run of wins, they could face a serious wakeup call in Round 1 of the playoffs. This is a team that will need to be firing on all cylinders and on point, which they've yet to show this season.
Instead, this team plays poorly against subpar opponents, doesn't start well in games that have something riding on them, and rarely plays a full 60 minutes of solid hockey. In one or two games where it looks like they've figured something out, they turn around and come out flat.
“I didn’t love our game in the first 40," said Mattias Ekholm. Curtis Lazar added, “We weren’t at our best.” Matt Savoie noted that Allen saw only 10 shots in the first two periods. These are things the Oilers need to quit having to say after games. Until they can take these kinds of responses out of their collective vocabulary, they can't be classified as true contenders.
