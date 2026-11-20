Edmonton Oilers
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 12:54 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 12:54 AM
The Edmonton Oilers have yet to lose a road game in regulation this season, although the betting market thinks tonight in Tampa Bay might be where that changes.
Despite sitting first in the NHL with a 17-3-3 record, Edmonton enters this game against the Lightning as the underdog, with Tampa Bay favoured to win at home.
It's a reasonable prediction, considering the Lightning have won nine of their first 10 home games and are sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference.
Although Edmonton has been doing a pretty good job of winning hockey games itself.
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The Oilers have won six straight, including Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers, and have outscored their opponents 49-21 through 11 road games.
At 10-0-1 away from Rogers Place, Edmonton is the only team in the NHL without a regulation road loss, and another win Thursday would put the Oilers at 39 points through their first 24 games.
Mike Babcock's group has been getting some encouraging results lately, particularly after separating Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the first time this season against Florida.
Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen combined for four goals and nine points on Tuesday, while McDavid scored his first power-play goal of the season.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed his second consecutive game with an illness, leaving Babcock to make some adjustments to his lineup, and the results were pretty convincing.
The Oilers led Florida 4-0 after two periods, and Devon Levi was working on his second consecutive shutout before Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third.
Edmonton has been getting good goaltending from Levi and Tristan Jarry, and with its offence producing nearly four goals per game, there hasn't been much for Babcock to complain about.
Tampa Bay should give the Oilers another difficult game, with Nikita Kucherov leading an offence that's been averaging 3.76 goals per game.
The Lightning are 14-5-2, having won seven of their last 10 games, and are coming off a 5-2 win over Washington on Tuesday.
They're also dealing with some injuries, including Brandon Hagel and Conor Geekie, which could give Edmonton an opportunity to take advantage of a lineup missing a couple of regular forwards.
thehockeynews.comOilers New Second Line Extends Oilers Win StreakMike Babcock has spent almost the entire season playing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together, but after 22 games, the Edmonton Oilers saw an opportunity to see what their lineup could accomplish with the two running their own lines.
One area the Oilers should be looking at is Tampa Bay's penalty kill, which has been operating at just 72.2 per cent.
Edmonton's power play is converting at approximately 35 per cent, and with McDavid and Draisaitl producing at their current rates, the Lightning probably don't want to spend much time shorthanded.
McDavid has recorded a point in all 23 games this season, while Draisaitl leads the NHL with 21 goals. Podkolzin already has 12, and Edmonton has been getting some much-needed production from players outside its usual offensive leaders.
There's also something to be said for the Oilers' ability to win away from home during a six-game road trip where they're playing some of the better teams in the league.
Edmonton has already beaten Philadelphia and Florida, and a win against Tampa Bay would give the Oilers another two points against an Eastern Conference team with a reasonable chance of making a playoff run.
The Oilers are seven points ahead of Vegas in the Pacific Division, and with another three games remaining on this road trip, there's an opportunity to put some more distance between themselves and the rest of the division.
Of course, there's still plenty of hockey left, and the Oilers aren't going to win the Presidents' Trophy in November.
But they've put themselves in a pretty good position through the first quarter of the season, and another win against Tampa Bay would be a reasonable way to continue.
The betting market might like the Lightning tonight, and given their home record, that's fair enough.
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