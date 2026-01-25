Bouchard Does It All as Oilers Turn Win Over Capitals Into Nail-Biter

Following two ugly losses, the Edmonton Oilers were looking to rebound on Saturday night versus the Washington Capitals. They did so, in what can only be described as a wildly entertaining, but not so team-friendly, 6-5 overtime win.
This was a game where a few stars took over. Namely, Evan Bouchard, who scored six points (three goals and three assists). Connor McDavid had a five-point night, and Leon Draisaitl had three assists, all three leading the charge on a comeback win.
The Oilers should feel good about pulling out a much-needed two points. The stars with big nights will be happy -- we assume, because Bouchard never smiles. But the Oilers have to be concerned about the major warts in their game.
Bouchard made history Saturday night, and he did it without much fanfare.
The Oilers defenceman scored his first career hat trick in the NHL (and he said of his entire hockey career) and added three assists in a nail-biting overtime win over the Washington Capitals, becoming just the fourth defenceman in NHL history to record a six-point game with three goals and three assists. The others on that list are Bobby Orr, Tom Bladon, and Doug Crossman.
The performance came in Bouchard’s 400th regular-season game and capped one of the most dominant outings by a blueliner in recent memory.
“It’s good company for sure,” Bouchard said after the game. “It’s good for me to be on that list, but more importantly, we got the win on a big night.”
Mattias Ekholm, McDavid, and head coach Kris Knoblauch were glowing in their praise of Bouchard after the game. 'If a kid wants to be an offensive defenseman, I'll sit them down and have them watch that game,' said Ekholm. "I'm going to make sure my kid sits down and watches that game in the morning. Who can do that?" he added.
“His best is among the best in the world," said McDavid.
Knoblauch hailed Bouchard as one of the best defensemen in the world, and Saturday's game is proof of why. “He was definitely feeling his best tonight.”
Bouchard opened the scoring late in the first period, firing a shot through traffic past Charlie Lindgren to give Edmonton a 1–0 lead. That advantage lasted just 22 seconds before Washington responded.
Early in the second period, Bouchard struck again, beating Lindgren with a long point shot that glanced off the goalie’s glove and into the net. Once again, the Oilers couldn’t protect the lead, as the Capitals tied the game less than three minutes later and eventually took a 3–2 advantage into the third period.
Bouchard completed the hat trick midway through the final frame, stepping into a shot from the high slot and beating Lindgren to bring hats raining down onto the ice. That tied it, but again, the Capitals scored shortly thereafter.
McDavid tied it up a 4-4, but Connor McMichael made it 5-4 Washington with under five minutes to in regulation. With the goalie pulled and 30 seconds left, Zach Hyman tied it at 5-5. McDavid got the overtime winner.
It took a goalie change, pulling the netminder, and getting over several disappointing moments where the Capitals retook the lead. It was a game with many positives, but also several team negatives.
“As good a game as I’ve seen from a D-man,” McDavid said. “That’s his level. His best is among the best in the world. Not just D-men. Players.”
Bouchard delivered a heavy hit on Alex Ovechkin, made several key defensive plays, and logged major minutes in all situations. His keep-in at the blue line in the final seconds was the reason the Oilers won that game.
“I don’t know where to start,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Obviously the three goals were nice, but he made defensive plays, had a big hit, and just did a lot of really good things.”
McDavid finished the night with two goals and three assists, reclaiming the NHL points lead with 90 points on the season. Still, no one was really talking about it. Leon Draisaitl added three assists, including his 600th career helper, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to reach that milestone. Again, it was a storyline that didn't garner much attention.
Connor Ingram struggled early, allowing three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry midway through the second period. Jarry stopped 13 shots in relief to earn the win. It was a nice relief effort from Jarry and the coach admitted that he didn't properly see the third goal on Ingram, perhaps pulling him unfairly.
It wasn't something that drew much attention.
This was Bouchard's night. Six points from a defenseman and his first-ever hat trick were all anyone wanted to talk about. And for Bouchard? You would hardly know it phased him or registered. He remained even keel and almost stoic after the game.
The 26-year-old now has 14 goals and 41 assists on the season and continues to cement himself among the league’s elite defencemen. Why he isn't on Team Canada's Olympic roster is a head-scratcher. Perhaps Doug Armstrong will have seen this game and is wondering if he made the right call.
