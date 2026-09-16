Bowman Prepared To Gamble On Savoie's Contract, He Might Be Right

Second, a rushed negotiation can create the opportunity for an even bigger mistake. Teams appeared to be scrambling to get deals done before Tuesday’s deadline, and that kind of pressure can lead to decisions being made too quickly. There’s also the risk of teams jumping into a deal simply because the market is moving, without fully considering where it leads. Edmonton avoided that pressure. The Oilers can now take their time with Savoie and his agent, work through the details and get a deal done on their terms rather than out of urgency.