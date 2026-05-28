Bruce Cassidy Spills Beans On Vegas' Message To Him About Coaching Oilers

Vegas remains locked in a standoff with their former bench boss, allegedly blocking a potential move to a division rival while holding the frustrated coach to his contract.
Bruce Cassidy doesn't seem very happy with how the Vegas Golden Knights are handling his contract situation and his termination. Cassidy wants to coach, and while it sounds like the Golden Knights haven't said no entirely to the idea he'll take on a head coaching job elsewhere, it's the location they have an issue with.
During a recent interview with Spittin' Chiclets, Cassidy noted that the Golden Knights have told him that their issue is with where he'll coach if he takes another job. “They just decided they don’t want me working at certain places and I gotta figure out a way to allow me to do that.”
The comments are intriguing. While he doesn't mention the Oilers specifically, one can logically assume that's a team the Golden Knights would take issue with. A division rival that has been competitive over the past two seasons, sending a quality coach to a rival is a concern.
However, Cassidy doesn't sound like he's prepared to take this lying down.
There's probably not much he can do and the NHL has reportedly said they can't step in, given that Vegas is paying him and within their legal rights to block a move while he's under contract. However, that they're stopping him from gaining meaningful employment after firing him seems to be the team taking a step beyond ruthless.
Some are wondering if the Golden Knights will soften their stance after the playoffs. Others don't believe they will. Meanwhile, Cassidy is going to have to convince the team to let him walk.