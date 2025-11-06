Can Andrew Mangiapane Find His Rhythm In a New Role With The Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers are going to be navigating an interesting situation with a couple of forwards as the team returns to full health. Andrew Mangiapane, who is currently slotted on the top line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, is about to be replaced by the returning Zach Hyman. That leaves questions about where to put Mangiapane.

Mangiapane was signed this offseason to be a top-nine forward with the potential to score 20-plus goals. He's on pace, even if he's not exploded offensively, nor found instant chemistry with the team's best player. However, when moved down the lineup, is he going to produce the kind of results the Oilers require?

While some, including Shayna Goldman of The Athletic, have criticized Mangiapane’s performance and contract, the winger’s numbers aren't that bad. Through 15 games, Mangiapane has four goals and is on pace for 21 this season. Most notably, he’s scoring at 5-on-5, without the benefit of power-play minutes. For a $3.6 million, two-year deal, his offensive production matches what the Oilers might have expected, even if they might have hoped for a bit more.

Goldman called out both Mangiapane and Trent Frederic, suggesting the Oilers’ new supporting cast “all suck.” While harsh, it does bring up an interesting question. If other analysts see Mangipane as not pulling his weight thus far, what happens when he moves down the lineup and isn't getting top-line minutes with the team's best players?

Can Mangiapane Find His Rhythm In a New Role?

Frankly, Mangiapane is producing as expected for his salary and role, and a goal or two more in the coming games could put him on pace for 25–30 goals. The argument against what he's doing is that he's been awful (for most, anyway), but more than that, he hasn't been hitting it out of the park with the best possible deployment.

When Hyman returns, the most likely scenario is that Mangiapane slides down to the third line. Does a line of Matt Savoie, Adam Henrique, and Mangiapane give him as good a chance to play his game and put up numbers? There should be some concern there.

Hyman's return is significant for the Oilers. His top-line chemistry with McDavid has been proven over several seasons. Moving Mangiapane out so Hyman can come in is logical. However, the pressure may mount on Mangiapane to produce with fewer minutes and fewer opportunities.

Starting as early as this Saturday, the Oilers will need to figure out where best to put Mangiapane. They need him to produce as much, if not more, than he already does, but moving him down the depth chart means he's going to need to find another gear.

