"Clean Up in Aisle Six": Oilers Have a PR Disaster To Deal With

This isn't the first time the Oilers have felt the need to pull the plug on a coach. as Friedman noted, "It’s not always pretty." He brought up how Knoblauch was hired in the first place to replace Jay Woodcroft near the end of a road trip. Woodcroft wasn't pleased about the process either. How many coaches really are? There's a good chance that as many coaches are relieved of their duties with backups already in place as there are situations where that's not the case.