Connor Ingram Back and Dialed In Despite Loss to Kings

Despite a tough loss, Connor Ingram returned, showcasing impressive saves and athleticism, proving that an injury worry might not be a concern.
If there was any question about how effective goaltender Connor Ingram might be after leaving the last game with an apparent injury, the Edmonton Oilers netminder answered those questions on Saturday afternoon.
In a loss to the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers didn't have their best stuff, but Ingram certainly looked like he was in top form.
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Ingram delivered a timely, high-quality performance in his return, especially impressive given the uncertainty around his health coming into the game. It wasn’t even guaranteed he would start, but he looked sharp, confident, and physically sound throughout.
He made several high-difficulty saves—including a standout blocker stop on Quinton Byfield. This loss -- while a big one as the Oilers try to officially punch their ticket to the playoffs -- wasn't on him. Even on plays where rebounds popped out, he stayed composed and made second-effort stops, highlighting both his technique and athleticism. While he allowed a goal on a breakaway, it came against a skilled scorer in Artemi Panarin, who made a great shot that most goaltenders wouldn't have been able to handle.
The best part was that he showed no lingering effects from the apparent lower-body issue that raised questions just days and even hours before the game. He wasn't a given to start after leaving the last game when the Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks. That he was able to go was a plus. That he played so well and made many stretch saves with no concern was a real bonus.
Overall, it was an encouraging performance at an important time—one that could give both Ingram and the team confidence heading toward the playoffs. Oh, which, by the way, they've officially made thanks to Philadelphia's 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Game Results
The Oilers didn’t generate much offensively on Saturday. The only dangerous chance was a near goal by Curtis Lazar that sat on the goal line before former Oiler Cody Ceci swiped it out of danger. The Kings made it an ugly, slow game, clogging the middle of the ice and forcing everything to the outside. It was the right kind of performance that frustrated McDavid and company.
The Oilers really could have used the services of Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman in a close game like this. The team missed them tonight. Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now wrote, "Not enough from enough Edmonton Oilers today. Connor Ingram solid-20 saves. Trent Frederic and Colton Dach effective-6 hits each today. Anton Forsberg is good for the Kings, but EDM didn't get enough traffic in front of him. "
Head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game, "We're playing the right style of hockey and doing the right things. Some nights it doesn't go your way and you can't get a goal. Tonight was that night."
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