Does It Actually Matter Who the Oilers Play?

Connor McDavid was pretty straightforward about it when asked.
"It's about us, it's about our game. All the cliche stuff, no, it's not that important," said McDavid, when pressed on whether the Edmonton Oilers would rather face Utah or Vegas in round one.
And when it came to seeding specifically: "Seeding and positioning aren't all that important. We feel good no matter where we start. But with that being said, we know our building, we know our fans, and how much of a difference that can make. Starting at home would help."
Knoblauch landed in roughly the same place.
"I don't know if it's absolutely necessary. Be nice to finish first and put a banner up next fall, but this team, whether at home or road, it responds well. If we get into a Game 7, maybe it would be (important), but we're just trying to play as well as possible," said Knoblauch.
So that's the stance. Don't worry about the bracket. Trust the group.
But should they care at least a little?
The Oilers sit at 39-29-9, leading the Pacific with the Ducks tied on points but Edmonton holding the tiebreaker in regulation wins, 30 to 24. The Oilers, Ducks, and Golden Knights are separated by a single point with five games left. The difference between first and third in this division is a single point.
Win the Pacific and you're likely drawing the Utah Mammoth in round one, a team still chasing their first playoff appearance under their new identity. Finish third and it's probably the Vegas Golden Knights, who just fired Bruce Cassidy and handed the bench to John Tortorella with a week left in the season. Tortorella tends to generate urgency fast, but their goaltending situation has been questionable.
The Oilers' injuries make playoff seeding more important, not less. Leon Draisaitl is done for the regular season with a lower-body injury. Zach Hyman is out too, though Knoblauch expects him back for a game or two before it wraps up. Opening a series against a lesser team, while those two are still shaking off any nagging pain, is an edge that's worth chasing.
McDavid's own words kind of make the case. He said seeding isn't all that important, and then immediately said starting at home would help. Those two things aren't mutually exclusive.
He's a captain trying to keep the room focused on execution instead of scoreboard watching, which is fair. But home ice in Edmonton, at Rogers Place changes things, and not having to open on the road removes a layer of difficulty that doesn't need to be there.
The Oilers also haven't won the Pacific Division since 1987, the longest drought in NHL history. There's something worth playing for beyond just a favourable draw.
All that said, the broader point McDavid and Knoblauch are making isn't wrong. This team has been to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. They've eliminated the Kings in four straight postseasons. The belief that they can win anywhere isn't coming from nowhere.
The bigger concern heading into April 18 has nothing to do with the bracket. Since March 18, the Oilers have converted one power play goal in 17 chances. That follows you regardless of who's standing on the other side of the ice.
So does seeding matter? A bit. Home ice matters more than they're letting on. But if the power play doesn't wake up, none of it will.
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.