Connor Ingram Deserved Better in Oilers’ 2-1 Shootout Loss

“I think we’re working hard. I think we’re denying a lot of the Grade-A chances against, and obviously, we’d like to create a little bit more offense and score some more goals. But yeah, it starts with good defense," said Ekholm. He added, "We’ve had a stretch now where I’ve liked the way we’ve been playing on the defensive side of the puck, but again, we’ve got to try to find the net as well. ...You’ve got to score more goals than them, and we didn’t tonight."