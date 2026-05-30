Could the Oilers Look To The Canadiens For A Goalie Trade?

With Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler being ahead of Montembeault on the Canadiens' depth chart, if the Habs look to move Montembeault this off-season (along with his $3.15 million cap hit) what are they willing to do in order to get that contract off the books? The Canadiens aren't in a cap crunch situation, so they aren't desperate. However, they will have moves they want to make to come from a playoff team that made a good run to a contender that makes that run consistently.