Could the Oilers Look To The Canadiens For A Goalie Trade?

With Montreal facing a crease logjam and Edmonton seeking affordable stability, Samuel Montembeault emerges as a high-reward reclamation project to revitalize the Oilers' inconsistent goaltending tandem.
Following a disappointing finish to their playoff run, the Montreal Canadiens will quickly shift to offseason business. That means making a move at the goaltending position where they have three goalies and no need for that many. It leaves Samuel Montembeault as the odd goalie out and could lead to trade discussions over the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have their own goaltending issues to address.
Is there a fit between the two teams? Perhaps.
Frank Seravalli of Hockey 24/7 released his first trade board for the 2026 NHL off-season, and Montembeault is on the list at No. 11. The Oilers have Connor Ingram hitting unrestricted free agency, and not much of an appetite to overpay for him despite a desire to bring him back and a fairly strong season.
The question will be cost.
With Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler being ahead of Montembeault on the Canadiens' depth chart, if the Habs look to move Montembeault this off-season (along with his $3.15 million cap hit) what are they willing to do in order to get that contract off the books? The Canadiens aren't in a cap crunch situation, so they aren't desperate. However, they will have moves they want to make to come from a playoff team that made a good run to a contender that makes that run consistently.
Moving an expensive for a third-string goalie is one way to add to their already strong roster.
For the Oilers, acquiring Montembeault would be about striking while his trade value is low. If they believe the 29-year-old struggles this regular season were an anomaly, -- an .872 save percentage, and a 3.43 goals-against average in 25 games -- they may see him as a better bet as part of a tandem and an upgrade over Ingram and Tristan Jarry. Better yet, if they can find a way to move Jarry, Montembeault and Ingram could be an improvement at a reduced cost.
The risk, however, is real. Montembeault lost his spot on the Canadiens depth chart for a reason. This past season was not his best. Can he get back to the numbers he posted between 2022 and 2025?
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