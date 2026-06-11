Darnell Nurse Requests Trade, Submits A List of 3-5 Teams To Oilers

As per Friedman, " Last week, Sportsnet’s Mark Spector reported the Oilers would like to trade Nurse, and, according to multiple sources, the defenceman recently went to the organization and said he would like to be traded. He now feels it is time for him to move on. " This comes after it was brought to his attention last year that the Oilers were thinking about moving him and had hoped he'd be open to waiving his no-move clause.