David Tomášek Making Most Of A Unique Opportunity With The Oilers

For Edmonton Oilers forward David Tomášek, every shift right now feels like both a test and a dream come true. The 29-year-old Czech forward, who spent his career in Europe before signing with Edmonton this summer, is making the most of an unexpected chance to showcase himself — including time on the Oilers’ lethal power play with Zach Hyman sidelined.

“It’s a really great group of guys,” Tomášek said after practice. “You can tell we have a really good team. I’m just trying to get in the best way I can with the system and what the coach wants.”

Tomášek has been a staple early in the season on Edmonton's top power play unit, getting prime ice time with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard. A new NHL player can't ask for a better opportunity to score, which Tomasek has yet to do.

He admitted that it's been a bit stressful not to pot one of his many dangerous looks -- particularly in the second game of the season at home versus the Vancouver Canucks -- but he's still grateful to be there and he knows the chances will keep coming.

Having never played the net-front on a power play in his hockey career, he admits that it brings its own kind of pressure. Having said that, he's sticking with his game and is focused on playing his style while complementing the Oilers’ superstars. “Help him [McDavid] in any way I can, but also play my game,” he explained. “We had some good looks last night and again in practice, so hopefully we can build on that.”

The adjustment to North American ice and the NHL pace hasn’t been easy, but Tomášek is grateful for the opportunity — and the reception from his teammates. “It’s not easy to come over, but the guys have been amazing,” he said. “They’ve made everyone feel welcome, and that helps a lot when you’re trying to get comfortable.”

As for his debut, Tomášek called it “a special moment” and something he’ll never forget. Now, with added power-play reps and growing confidence, he’s intent on earning a more permanent role. At the very least, he wants to be a person the Oilers can call on as Plan B for when Hyman returns in November.

“I just try to do my best job possible, help out the guys, and enjoy it,” he said. “Every game, I want to get a little more comfortable and make plays that help us win.”

The Oilers didn't get any looks on the power play in a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. They play the New York Islanders Thursday night and the chances the team goes two games in a row without the man advantage feels like a long shot. Tomasek will get another opportunity, perhaps potting his first NHL goal and cashing in when the Oilers are up a man.

Tomasek Getting First Line Minutes?

** Update: Tomasek looks like he'll be on the top line at 5-v-5 when the Oilers take on the Islanders. The Oilers lines and pairs at practice ahead of Thursday's game are as follows:

Mangiapane-McDavid-Tomasek

RNH-Draisaitl-Roslovic

Podkolzin-Frederic-Kapanen

Howard-Henrique-Savoie

Janmark-Philp-Lazar

Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Walman

Kulak-Emberson

Stecher

Skinner

Pickard

