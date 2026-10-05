Did Oilers Hedge Their Bets With Goaltending, And Is There A Better Option?

Edmonton Oilers
562 Members•3,851 Posts
Credit Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Credit Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 5:28 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 5:28 PM
Edmonton’s triple-threat goalie gamble offers insurance, yet a potential trade for a star netminder looms as the ultimate upgrade for a roster currently in a Cup-or-bust window.
Janson Duench of The Athletic wrote in a recent column that the Edmonton Oilers have, without saying it out loud, hedged their bets with their goaltending this season. Going with a three-pronged approach, the organization is bases loaded, hoping that one of the runners will make it home.
Looking back at past goaltenders, Duench ran the gamut of strategies the Oilers have tried to explore, ultimately determining that none have worked all that well, in part, because the goaltending position is so unpredictable.
He writes:
"Bowman’s 2026-27 strategy — a low-cost, high-upside youth gamble (Levi), a reclamation project (Jarry) and a battle-tested safety net (Andersen) — isn’t necessarily a departure from Edmonton’s past bets. It’s an admission that no single strategy is bulletproof, and having three distinct rolls of the dice in one season might be better than one or two."
In other words, Jarry, Levi, and Andersen are here to make sure that every possible outcome is covered. If the Oilers can't rely on a bounce-back season for Jarry, they've got the young stud in Levi. If Levi can't handle the NHL load, they've got Andersen to take a few games. If Andersen isn't healthy or doesn't play much, maybe Jarry has enough game remaining to be effective in fewer starts.
There's no guarantee this works, but the strategy makes some sense.
At the same time, perhaps there's a better option.
thehockeynews.comAre The Oilers Going To Let Goaltending Be The Downfall Of McDavid's Era? To start the 2026-27 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers appear to have similar problems to those they've faced in the past. Connor McDavid's offense can win them games, but their defense and goaltending can lose them games just as fast.
Could Hellebuyck Land in Edmonton?
Connor Hellebuyck's trade saga is one the Oilers should watch. So far, Edmonton feels like a long shot given speculation that the netminder wants to go south of the border, but as his options narrow and reports say his priority is winning, the Oilers may look more attractive by the day.
Elliotte Friedman reports that the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets briefly discussed a deal, though talks never went far. Hellebuyck would reportedly consider San Jose, but he wants a team that can win within the next three years, and the Sharks aren't sure they're in that window.
Guess who is...
Hellebuyck's motivation to play for a contender might make the second-place Oilers an option. Similarly, a lack of action on the trade front could open the door for Edmonton. The Oilers have a Cup-or-bust mindset, and their approach in net, as outlined above, suggests they should be open to upgrading. Frank Seravalli recently wondered whether Edmonton could make a play for Hellebuyck, and whether the goalie would soften his stance to make it work. The more Edmonton keeps winning, the more likely it is that Hellebuyck looks at Edmonton and wonders, what if.
The big question is patience. Are the Oilers waiting to see if Levi is the real deal, and how much rope will they give Jarry? Are they hoping that the early prognosis of Andersen's return by December is conservative and that he could return sooner?
There's also the question of what the Oilers can offer the Jets in trade. That part -- that the Oilers don't really have an attractive package -- hasn't changed.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy