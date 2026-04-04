Did The Oilers Bail On A 24-Goal Bruins Forward Too Soon?

The Oilers spoke with Arvidsson after the season and let him know they wanted to move on. Understanding that opportunity was likely not coming his way, the forward agreed to waive his no-trade clause. Seen by many as a cap dump move, the Bruins acquired him on July 1, 2025, in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. It was a low-risk gamble that has paid huge dividends for Boston.