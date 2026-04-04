Did The Oilers Bail On A 24-Goal Bruins Forward Too Soon?

Viktor Arvidsson is thriving in Boston, while the Oilers watch a 24-goal scorer's resurgence. Did they let him go too soon?
Viktor Arvidsson is starting to look like a player who got away for the Edmonton Oilers. The forward is up to 24 goals and 50 points in 64 games this season, becoming a big part of the Boston Bruins offense.
After signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Oilers in the summer of 2024, Arvidsson struggled to find consistency in Edmonton. Limited to 67 games, he managed just 15 goals and 27 points in the 2024-25 regular season while dealing with injuries and healthy scratches during the Oilers’ deep playoff run. He did not turn out as the Oilers would have hoped, which seems to be a theme for Edmonton.
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But, unlike past wingers who have come and gone -- Andrew Mangiapane and Jeff Skinner to name two -- Arvidsson has clicked with his new team.
Did the Oilers Bail on Arvidsson Too Soon?
The Oilers spoke with Arvidsson after the season and let him know they wanted to move on. Understanding that opportunity was likely not coming his way, the forward agreed to waive his no-trade clause. Seen by many as a cap dump move, the Bruins acquired him on July 1, 2025, in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. It was a low-risk gamble that has paid huge dividends for Boston.
So what's Arvidsson's secret? At 32 years old, he's found new life in Boston and with 50 points, a solid +21 plus/minus rating, and a 14.5% shooting percentage on 165 shots, these are the kind of numbers the Oilers could have used this year. He's got six game-winners, showing he can be clutch despite the Oilers unsure he was even worthy of being in the lineup every night.
Arvidsson looks faster, more confident, and fully healthy. He's playing regular top-six minutes (averaging around 14:34 TOI) and contributing on special teams.
The answer might simply be opportunity.
Middle-Six Wingers Can Struggle in Edmonton
Arvidsson’s success stems from a fresh start away from the high-pressure Oilers environment, where players often play second fiddle to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Both players eat up a ton of minutes for the Oilers, which, for players who aren't necessarily comfortable in a secondary role, they can struggle to find their fit.
In Boston, he has taken on a larger role and thrived. He has primarily driven Boston’s second line (frequently alongside Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt), which has emerged as the Bruins’ most consistent and productive even-strength unit — outscoring opponents heavily in stretches.
For a player who once notched 26-goal seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, this campaign marks a welcome return to form. What took place in Edmonton was a blip, not the norm.
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