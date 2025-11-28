Digging Deep On Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington to Edmonton isn’t just a rumor anymore—it’s gaining traction. Nick Kypreos reported the Oilers are showing real interest in the Blues goaltender, with Stuart Skinner potentially heading the other way. After watching their goalies surrender eight goals to Dallas, you can understand why Stan Bowman is making calls.

But here’s the question nobody seems to be asking: What exactly are the Oilers getting if they pull this trigger?

Look at Binnington's resume, because it’s genuinely impressive. Binnington won a Stanley Cup in one of the most memorable playoff runs in recent history. He’s St. Louis’s all-time wins leader with over 150 W's. Team Canada named him their starter at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he delivered when it mattered most and backstopped them to gold. In 2019, he went 16-10 as a playoff rookie and shut down Boston in Game 7 to win it all.

That matters. Winning matters. Experience in pressure situations matters. Binnington has those credentials, and they’re not nothing.

Now look at what’s actually happening on the ice this season.

Through 16 games, Binnington has an .881 save percentage and a 3.11 goals-against average. He’s 5-5-5. Those numbers are a little Stuart Skinner-esque.

The strongest case for Binnington is in recent seasons. He had a .913 save percentage and 2.84 GAA across 57 games in 2023-24. His 29.74 goals saved above expected ranked second in the entire NHL behind only Connor Hellebuyck. That’s pretty good company when it's not the playoffs. When Binnigton is on, he's carrying teams as far as they'll let him.

The challenge is that “when Binnington is on” comes with a qualifier.

Go back to 2022-23. Binnington averaged a .894 save percentage across 61 games—a career-worst. The year before that in 2021-22? A .901 in limited action. Even in 2024-25, when he was solid, he finished at .900 with a 2.69 GAA. Good enough to win games, but not the standard he showed in 2023-24.

Here’s what makes Binnington intriguing: his ceiling is legitimately high. When he’s dialed in, he can steal games and carry a team through stretches. The 2023-24 season proved he still has that gear. But the floor is concerningly low, and predicting which version shows up has been the $6 million puzzle.

And speaking of that $6 million: Binnington makes more than twice what Skinner does, but there’s context there. When you look at what starting goaltenders make across the league, $6 million isn’t outrageous for a proven Cup winner and someone who just led Canada to gold. His cap hit runs through 2026-27, giving the Oilers stability next season if he plays to his ceiling and a short-term if he doesn't. The trade protection—an 18-team no-trade list—shows St. Louis valued him enough to give him control. Still, the Oilers would need to clear roughly $3 million to make the math work.

Then there’s the personality. Binnington brings intensity and competitiveness that can elevate a room. He cares deeply about winning, sometimes to a fault. Yes, he got suspended two games in 2023 for punching Ryan Hartman, but that same fire helped carry the Blues to a Cup. Playing behind a better team in Edmonton with McDavid and Draisaitl in front of him could channel that intensity in the right direction.

The 4 Nations Face-Off showed exactly what Binnington brings in high-pressure moments. He helped Canada win gold and delivered when the stakes were highest. Were there shaky moments? Sure. But when Canada needed saves, he made them. That’s the Binnington the Oilers would be betting on—the big-game performer who rises to occasions.

Think about what Edmonton actually needs. They need consistency, yes, but they also need someone who won’t fold in the playoffs. Skinner has struggled in big moments. Binnington has thrived in them. That experience and mental fortitude in a seven-game series might be worth more than regular-season save percentage.

But here’s the catch: you need to get to the playoffs first, and Binnington’s current form raises questions about whether he helps you do that. The Oilers need reliability over 82 games. They need someone who shows up most nights and gives them a chance. Right now, Binnington is struggling just like Skinner is.

This trade makes sense for St. Louis. The Blues are near the bottom of the Central and it's not looking great. Trading Binnington for Skinner—younger, cheaper, team-controlled longer—plus assets gives them flexibility. For Edmonton, though, it’s a bet on upside over stability.

You’re betting Binnington’s 2023-24 season is closer to his true talent than his current .880 save percentage. You’re betting a change of scenery and a better team in front of him unlocks the version that finished second in goals saved above expected. You’re betting playoff experience and big-game mentality matter more than consistency concerns.

Those bets might pay off. Binnington has shown he can be elite. He’s proven he can win when it matters most.

But they’re still bets. And they’re expensive ones.

The Oilers need goaltending help. Binnington offers legitimate upside—a higher ceiling than what they currently have, proven playoff performance, and a track record of big-game excellence. But he also brings volatility, a concerning start to this season, and a price tag that limits future flexibility.

Darren Dreger mentioned the Oilers have been interested in Binnington for years without anything materializing. Maybe this is finally the time it makes sense. Or maybe the hesitation has always been justified.

Jordan Binnington has a Stanley Cup ring, led Canada to gold, and has shown he can be great when he’s at his best. The question Stan Bowman has to answer is whether that version of Binnington is coming back, or whether the Oilers would be paying $6 million for the same inconsistency they’re trying to escape.