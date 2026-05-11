Disappointing 2025-26 Season Takes One McDavid Contract Option Off the Table

He gave the Oilers a clear window. Beyond two years, there was no guarantee, and for Edmonton, the window isn't even that wide. Two more seasons is just what he can play before he's got the choice to leave. If he loses faith in the organization, he'll be able to handpick his next stop. The Oilers can't let it get that far. They'll need to get another commitment from him well before the day he can test free agency. If there's any indication he'll be open to doing so, the Oilers need to talk trade with other teams.