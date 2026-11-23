Edmonton Oilers
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Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 8:55 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 8:55 PM
As Detroit’s contract standoff with their star blueliner nears a deadline, Edmonton is being linked to Simon Edvinsson. That said, massive cap hurdles and steep trade costs block the path.
With the Dylan Larkin trade drama over, the Detroit Red Wings have another serious issue to address. They have one week to trade defenceman Simon Edvinsson or sign him to an extension.
An extension looks unlikely. Edvinsson is staying away from the team without a contract and is reportedly prepared to play in Sweden if necessary. That leaves a trade and at least nine teams are said to be in the mix. The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly one of them.
ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports Edmonton is keeping an eye on the 23-year-old. Edvinsson, drafted sixth overall in 2021, scored nine goals and tallied 25 points in 72 games last season, forming one of the league's best defensive pairings with Moritz Seider. Wyshynski suggested he could hold down the fort next to Norris Trophy contender Evan Bouchard.
In theory, it's certainly a nice idea.
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With Jake Walman struggling to stay in the lineup, Mattias Ekholm aging, and Connor Murphy posting troubling numbers, Edmonton might be open to an upgrade: a top-pairing left-shot defenceman.
thehockeynews.comHas Oilers' Hot Start Come To An End?The Edmonton Oilers were the best team in the NHL a week ago, having won six consecutive games. Three games later, they've lost to Tampa Bay, Carolina, and now the St. Louis Blues, who erased a 4-1 deficit in the third period on Sunday night before beating Edmonton 5-4 in a shootout.
Trades Don't Get Made In Theory, The Math Has to Work
The obstacles to acquiring Edvinsson are beyond significant.
Puckpedia lists the Oilers with just under $2.2 million in cap space, and they would need to clear roughly $10 million to fit Edvinsson. That means moving some combination of Walman ($7 million), Tristan Jarry ($5.375 million) Vasily Podkolzin, ($2.95 million) or Trent Frederic ($3.75 million).
With the exception of Podkolzin, all have trade protection, and Walman's departure from Detroit reportedly ended badly, so sending him back is unlikely. He is also in the first year of a seven-year extension and has a full no-move clause, making a separate dump difficult.
Then there's the price.
Detroit just received a haul for Larkin, including Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, prospect Michael Hage, and four picks. The Larkin return, compared to the Edvinsson return, won't be identical, but it's clear the ask will be enormous. Edmonton may not be able to get anywhere close.
The Oilers own their 2028 and 2029 first-round picks but have a shallow prospect pool led by Isaac Howard. A plausible offer might start with Vasily Podkolzin or Matthew Savoie, plus a first-rounder and a prospect like Beau Akey or Damian Carfagna. That alone doesn't give Edmonton enough cap space to make this trade. It probably also doesn't match the offers from what might be eight other teams.
There's Not Much Time to Finalize a Deal
Unless the Oilers and Red Wings have been working behind the scenes -- as the Red Wings and Canadiens did on the Larkin trade -- one week to get all the Is dotted and Ts crossed might not be enough.
Time is the biggest problem. A deal must be done, and Edvinsson signed, before the December 1 4 p.m. deadline for him to be eligible to play this season. The Oilers would have a lot of work to do if they got serious about this.
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