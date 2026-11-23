Edmonton Oilers
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Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 5:15 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 5:15 PM
The Edmonton Oilers were the best team in the NHL a week ago, having won six consecutive games. Three games later, they've lost to Tampa Bay, Carolina, and now the St. Louis Blues, who erased a 4-1 deficit in the third period on Sunday night before beating Edmonton 5-4 in a shootout.
So, has the Oilers' hot start finally come to an end?
Edmonton finished its six-game road trip with a 3-2-1 record, a reasonable result considering the teams it faced, although it lost three straight after winning the first three.
Leon Draisaitl scored his 23rd goal, reaching 1,100 career points, while Kasperi Kapanen, Filip Hallander, and Colton Dach also scored for Edmonton.
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The Oilers led 4-1 midway through the third period, and after allowing five second-period goals against Carolina on Saturday, appeared to have figured out how to protect a lead again.
Apparently not.
St. Louis scored three times in just over five minutes, with Pavel Buchnevich getting a fortunate bounce before Jimmy Snuggerud tied the game just 26 seconds later.
Edmonton had opportunities to win on the power play late in regulation and again in overtime, although the Oilers finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage and eventually lost in a shootout.
“We made some mistakes,” Mike Babcock said afterward. “They got a couple lucky breaks. The one off the stick and popped up front. The one off the skate, and they scored on a delayed penalty, where they got some opportunities there.”
There were some unfortunate bounces, and the Oilers had played well for the first 50 minutes, but allowing three goals in the final 10 minutes of a game you're leading 4-1 is inexcusable.
“I actually thought we played well tonight. I thought we did lots of really good things,” Babcock said. “I thought we were set up great, but in the end, it didn't go our way. So we've got to find a way to finish the game.”
Kapanen acknowledged that the Oilers became hesitant with the lead.
“We need to learn how to play with the lead because we’re going to be in that position a lot this year,” he said. “Today unfortunately what happened, happened. We’ve just got to learn and move on.”
The Oilers have allowed 14 goals in regulation over their last three games, including seven against Carolina on Saturday, and their defence, which had been performing beyond expectations, has looked sloppy lately.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been unavailable with an illness, and Zach Hyman missed Sunday's game with a migraine, leaving Babcock without two forwards who have been important to Edmonton's success.
Their absence has certainly affected the lineup, but the Oilers have enough talent to protect a three-goal lead against St. Louis.
Edmonton is now 17-5-4, having lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season before Sunday's shootout loss.
It's remains still an excellent record through 26 games.
But there's been a noticeable change in their game since beating the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay held Edmonton to one goal, Carolina scored seven, and St. Louis managed to come back from three goals down in the third period.
Babcock has been asking his players to be responsible defensively, win puck battles, and maintain pressure throughout games. Those were things Edmonton had been doing well during its six-game winning streak, and things that have been missing over the last week.
The Oilers return to Rogers Place on Tuesday night to play the Vegas Golden Knights, who are five points behind Edmonton in the Pacific Division.
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