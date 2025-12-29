Edmonton Oilers Lose Noah Philp On Waivers To Carolina Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers’ decision to place Noah Philp on waivers presumably didn't pan out as the team might have hoped. On Monday afternoon, the Carolina Hurricanes claimed the 27-year-old forward.

Edmonton placed Philp on waivers Sunday, likely in the hopes that they could assign him to the AHL. Instead, the waiver claim means he's gone and any chance of recouping an asset in a trade is too.

While the rest of the players cleared waivers, Elliotte Friedman had previously flagged Philp as a potential target for another team.

On the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman noted there was league interest in Philp, though some teams preferred the flexibility of acquiring him after waivers rather than claiming him outright. Carolina, however, clearly sees a role for Philp at the NHL level and was willing to add him directly to its roster.

In Edmonton, Philp struggled to secure consistent ice time, in part due to a concussion and increased competition as the Oilers got healthier. He finishes his Oilers stint with three points in 15 games this season, a strong faceoff percentage, and a track record of solid production in the AHL and at the University of Alberta.

