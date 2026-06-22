Edmonton Oilers Quietly Recovering After Dreadful Start to the Offseason

On Sunday, the Oilers locked up forward Jason Dickinson on a five-year deal at $4 million AAV — a number that was widely expected to be higher had he tested the market. Dickinson is one of the league's stronger defensive centers. He's not a flashy signing, but alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, he gives Edmonton a credible third-line center who can be trusted in his own end and on the penalty kill. He doesn't score much, but he's shown he's got the ability to get hot. He's also a gamer, having battled through a broken foot suffered late in the regular season to dress in four playoff games, contributing two goals and an assist. That's the kind of player you keep and the Oilers did well to get him signed to the deal he inked.