Evan Bouchard's Bet On Himself Is Looking Ingenious

At 25 when he signed, he was already fourth among all NHL defensemen in cap hit, behind only Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty, and Rasmus Dahlin — established, older stars with much longer track records. Bouchard got there off two seasons of legitimate breakout production, not a decade of proof. If he keeps climbing the way he has the past two years, the four-year term means he hits unrestricted free agency again at 29 — squarely in his prime, right as the cap could be tens of millions higher than it is now.