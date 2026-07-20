Evan Bouchard's Bet On Himself Is Looking Ingenious

By rejecting long-term security for a bridge deal, the Oilers' star defenseman is poised to exploit a skyrocketing NHL market and land a historic second massive payday.
When Evan Bouchard signed a four-year, $42 million extension with Edmonton last summer, the reaction was split into two camps. Some saw a smart, well-earned raise for a 25-year-old coming off consecutive Cup Final runs. Others, including plenty inside the organization, wondered why he didn't take the safety of an eight-year deal. Oilers GM Stan Bowman admitted the team wanted that longer term — "we certainly were hoping to do an eight-year deal" — but Bouchard's camp shut it down early.
Bouchard bet instead that a shorter deal would let him cash in again before his prime years were over.
One year later, that bet looks close to genius.
The league's economics have shifted dramatically since Bouchard signed.
Leo Carlsson just landed a five-year, $18 million AAV offer sheet that Anaheim was forced to match. That number makes Bouchard's $10.5 million look almost modest for a franchise-level offensive defenseman.
Kirill Kaprizov signed a $17.5 million deal. Connor Bedard signed for $15 million per season over five seasons. A wave of other stars is about to reset the market to levels nobody projected twelve months ago. Whatever the cap ceiling was expected to be when Bouchard signed, it's clearly climbing faster than that.
Which raises the real question: has Bouchard peaked, or is he just getting started? If he continues at this pace, what's he worth? If he gets even better, how expensive will he be?
At 25 when he signed, he was already fourth among all NHL defensemen in cap hit, behind only Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty, and Rasmus Dahlin — established, older stars with much longer track records. Bouchard got there off two seasons of legitimate breakout production, not a decade of proof. If he keeps climbing the way he has the past two years, the four-year term means he hits unrestricted free agency again at 29 — squarely in his prime, right as the cap could be tens of millions higher than it is now.
When it comes time to sign him again, deals for Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, and Zach Werenski will have been inked (either with their current teams or another one). Bouchard may not even be in the top 10. He'll want to get back there.
Bouchard's signing such a short-term deal preserved the ability to negotiate again in a market that's proven, in real time, to be moving faster than anyone modeling his 2025 deal expected. The short-term cost for Edmonton is real — his $10.5 million cap hit already eats a huge chunk of a roster built around McDavid and Draisaitl. But for Bouchard personally, betting on himself over term security is starting to look like exactly the right read of where this league is headed.
Is he going to be an $18 to $20 million player by the time the Oilers and Bouchard's agent can sit down again and talk deal? It sounds outgrageous, but so did $10.5. Today, $10.5 doesn't even look that high.
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