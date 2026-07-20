The Shifting NHL Contract Landscape

Nathan MacKinnon became the NHL's highest-paid player at $12.6 million less than three years ago, Auston Matthews pushed the market to $13.25 million shortly after, and now Leo Carlsson has an $18 million cap hit after signing a five-year offer sheet with Philadelphia that Anaheim matched. Connor Bedard agreed to a five-year extension worth $75 million, collecting nearly $49 million through signing bonuses while settling at $15 million against the cap. Those contracts arrived only days apart, yet neither felt particularly out of place.