Evander Kane Leaves Behind Questionable NHL Career, Signs With Russia

Edmonton Oilers
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 4:27 AMPublished Nov 5, 2026 4:27 AM
Evander Kane is taking his talents to Russia, and if this is the end of his NHL career, well, it's been quite a ride around the National Hockey League.
The 35-year-old forward is expected to sign with a KHL team in the coming days, according to his agent, Dan Milstein, after spending the offseason without an NHL contract.
“We had a couple of things here in North America, but in the end, Evander decided to take his talents to Russia,” Milstein said. “We're very close to signing a deal with a KHL team. So, over the next couple of days or so, we'll make an announcement.”
Kane played 1,001 NHL games that included 339 goals and 648 points with Atlanta, Winnipeg, Buffalo, San Jose, Edmonton, and Vancouver. He scored 30 goals twice, reached two Stanley Cup Finals with the Oilers, and was one of the league's more physical forwards there for a time.
Kane was selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009 and made his NHL debut at 18. He scored 30 goals with Winnipeg in 2011-12, although his time with the Jets ended in 2015 after a series of disagreements, including a widely reported incident involving Dustin Byfuglien throwing Kane's tracksuit into a shower.
He was traded to Buffalo shortly afterward, spending parts of four seasons with the Sabres before joining the San Jose Sharks in 2018.
Kane was a productive player during those years, although his disciplinary record and problems away from hockey were becoming an increasingly significant part of his reputation.
In 2021, he filed for personal bankruptcy, listing millions of dollars in debts. He was also suspended 21 games by the NHL for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols by submitting a falsified vaccination card.
The Sharks eventually terminated his contract in January of 2022, citing a breach of his standard player contract. The NHLPA filed a grievance challenging that decision, and the matter was subsequently settled.
Kane also faced serious allegations concerning his personal life, some of which he denied. Those allegations shouldn't be treated as established facts, although the public disputes and investigations contributed to the attention surrounding his career.
By the time Edmonton signed him in January of 2022, Kane was one of the most controversial players in the NHL.
Kane scored 22 goals in 43 regular-season games during his first year with the Oilers, then led the NHL playoffs with 13 goals in just 15 games.
Edmonton signed him to a four-year, $20.5-million contract that summer, and Kane became an important part of the team's attempts to win a Stanley Cup.
Kane suffered a serious wrist injury in November of 2022 and later dealt with several other health issues, missing the entire 2024-25 regular season before returning for the playoffs.
He was part of Edmonton's consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, although his production had declined considerably by the time the Oilers traded him to Vancouver in June of 2025.
Kane finished his final NHL season with 13 goals and 31 points in 71 games for the Canucks, who didn't bring him back when his contract expired.
By 35, his offensive production had been declining, and he'd accumulated a lengthy injury history, on top of a deeply questionable personal life. Though, Kane also helped establish the Hockey Diversity Alliance in 2020 to address racism and discrimination in hockey.
Kane will likely never return to the NHL, and his legacy across the league is one of considerable debate for his performance on and off the ice.
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