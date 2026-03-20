“Everybody Has Something To Play For:” But What About The Oilers?

Florida walked into Rogers Place on Thursday night with nothing really on the line. They were sitting 8th in the Atlantic, watching their season circle the drain, and already thinking about summer. And then they beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0.
Maybe that’s the most embarrassing part.
This was supposed to be a date circled on Edmonton’s calendar. Two straight Stanley Cup Final losses to this team, losses that stung and losses that lingered. Matthew Tkachuck addressed Edmonton’s media after morning skate and made clear he understood exactly what this game meant.
“They’ve probably become our No. 1 rival just because of the magnitude of the games and where we’ve played them and the intensity of the last two playoffs. Great team over there, some incredible players, and I’m sure they’re going to be right back there this year,” said Tkachuck.
Coming from a guy on a team that won’t be anywhere near the playoffs but already has two Stanley Cup rings, that’s a show of respect. But Florida still showed up like it mattered, and Edmonton didn’t.
The Oilers weren’t pretending the redemption angle didn’t exist. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins acknowledged the weight of it after the final buzzer.
“You’d be lying if you said it didn’t mean a little more given the last two years in the Finals against them,” began Nugent-Hopkins. “At the same time, our mindset was we need two points with where we are in the standings and pushing for the playoffs. It’s frustrating, we know that obviously goes without saying.”
That’s fair, to a point. The Oilers are in a playoff race, sitting second in the Pacific. Points are the priority, not symbolic wins over teams you don’t like. But the problem is you still have to play the game, and the team that cared more about the outcome won it, even though it changes nothing about their season. Being locked in on two points and actually going out and earning them are two different things.
Florida had been dreadful for most of the season and for most of this road trip. Everyone in the building probably figured this was a soft two points on the schedule. That’s the trap. Teams sitting outside the playoff picture in late March aren’t just playing out the string; they’re playing for contracts, for pride, for the right to say they spoiled someone’s night. The Panthers came into Edmonton with nothing to lose and played like it. Meanwhile, the Oilers looked like a team that had already pencilled in the win before warmups ended.
Adam Henrique put it plainly when asked about the challenge of facing eliminated teams down the stretch.
“Everybody has something to play for. I’ve been on those teams out of the playoffs, and guys individually have things to play for — whether it’s contracts, those sorts of things,” said Henrique. “It’s always a challenge, and they’re always trying to find that motivation, maybe even play that spoiler role down the stretch.”
It’s makes sense when you think about it and stings a little more when you just got shutout by the team he’s describing.
The silver lining, thin as it is, is that every other Pacific division team lost on Thursday night as well. Vegas, LA, Seattle, San Jose; nobody gained ground. The standings look the same today as they did yesterday morning. Edmonton didn’t lose any ground in the race, which matters in a division this tight.
But staying in place by collective failure isn’t exactly the kind of momentum you want heading into a stretch run.
The broader lesson buried in a game like this is that playoff contenders have a tendency to look at the standings and calculate who they can bank points against. Teams hovering around a wild card spot, teams that sold at the deadline, teams that stopped caring about the standings weeks ago, get discounted. Sometimes that’s fine. And sometimes they come into your building and shut you out in front of your home crowd.
For the Oilers, they dint lose anything in the standings. Two points would have been better, but the standings aren’t in ruins. The push to the postseason continues. This one is going to linger, though, not because of what it does to the standings, but because of who did it and how easy it looked.
The Panthers arrived in Edmonton as a bad team having a bad season. They left having proven, one more time, that they own the Edmonton Oilers regardless of the circumstances.
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