Bowman Optimistic That Oilers Will Get Draisaitl Back For Playoffs

“It’s a collective thing with our group. Everyone is going to have to pick up a little bit of slack," said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins prior to the Oilers 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Nuge scored a goal and had an assist and the Oilers got scoring from unlikely places, including defenseman Connor Murphy, and depth forward Max Jones. Everyone will need to up their effort a fraction to make up for the loss, but for a team that believes they are a Stanley Cup contender, that's just part of the deal with a star player goes down.